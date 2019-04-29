Work stress and impaired sleep can trigger risk of cardiovascular death: Study

Impaired sleep and work stress can lead to a three-fold higher risk of cardiovascular death in employees with hypertension, says a new study.

Advertising

As per the study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, compared to those with no work stress and good sleep, people with both risk factors had a three times greater likelihood of death from cardiovascular disease.

The study which included around 2,000 hypertensive workers aged 25-65, without cardiovascular disease or diabetes, said that people with work stress alone had a 1.6-fold higher risk while those with only poor sleep had a 1.8-times higher risk.

“Unfortunately poor sleep and job stress often go hand in hand, and when combined with hypertension, the effect is even more toxic,” Ladwig said.

Advertising

The study defined work stress as jobs with high demand and low control. For instance, when an employer wants results but denies authority to make decisions. But if you have “high demands but also high control, in other words you can make decisions, this may even be positive for health,” said Ladwig.

“But being entrapped in a pressured situation that you have no power to change is harmful,” Ladwig added.

“Sleep should be a time for recreation, unwinding, and restoring energy levels. If you have stress at work, sleep helps you recover,” said study author Karl-Heinz Ladwig, Professor at Technical University of Munich, Germany.