Skipping meals may seem like the ‘easiest way to lose weight’, but here’s why you must never

Many a time, due to our hectic lifestyles we end up skipping our meals. While it may seem inconsequential at first, doing so can prove detrimental to your health and fitness goals. Even if you are trying to lose weight, skipping meals — breakfast, lunch and dinner — is never a good idea.

Wellness coach and author Deanne Panday took to Instagram to share why you shouldn’t be skipping your meals. Further, she listed a few tips one must keep in mind regarding their food habits.

“Sometimes it seems like the easiest way to lose weight is to just skip meals. Why not? You won’t starve to death by missing the occasional breakfast, lunch, or dinner, so what could be the harm? The answer is: plenty. Whether you want to lose weight, or just maintain a healthy lifestyle, having a regular consistent meal schedule is crucial,” Panday wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deanne Panday (@deannepanday)

Here’s how skipping meals can affect your health, as shared by the expert.

*Your blood sugar levels drop. The meals you eat have a tremendous impact on your energy levels. Fatigue sets in.

*Your metabolism slows down.

*You miss out on needed nutrition.

*You have an increased risk of diabetes because your sugar cravings increase.

*It can also affect your mood and concentration, and cause headaches.

*It can cause indigestion problems.

*Skipping meals can affect your blood pressure.

ALSO READ | Five food habits to strengthen your immune system

Here are some tips you must keep in mind

*Eat 4-5 meals every day as it not only fills your stomach but also aids weight loss.

*Ensure that the gap between two subsequent meals is not more than four hours. To stick to this, gorge on healthy snacks and fruits to keep you going.

*Never skip your breakfast as it is one of the most important meals of the day.

“This is because your body lacks the energy to perform day-to-day activities in the morning. So, to kickstart your body in the morning, you need to eat a healthy breakfast,” Panday added.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!