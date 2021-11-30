Nutritionist on why you must not cut out fat from your daily diet

Fearing weight gain, many people tend to completely skip fats from their daily diet. However, is it a wise move? Nutritionist Lovneet Batra busted the myth and said that fats are “required for the body to function at an optimum level”.

ALSO READ | Nutritionist shares effective tips to overcome a weight loss plateau

“Fats are one of the three macronutrients required for the body to function at an optimum level. Everyone is different, but getting around 25-30 per cent of your calories from fats is a good place for most people. Fats should be eaten with every meal. A nutritious eating plan doesn’t mean cutting out all fat, just focusing on healthier varieties. Understanding the important role fats play in daily food intake can help highlight why it should not be removed from our diet,” she mentioned in an Instagram post.

How does fat help?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovneet Batra (@lovneetb)

As per Batra,

*It’s a major fuel source for your body (provides a lot of calories) and also the main way you store energy.

*You need fat to help you absorb certain nutrients, such as fat-soluble vitamins (vitamins A, D, E and K) and antioxidants (like lycopene and beta-carotene).

*Fat is important in giving your cells their structure.

ALSO READ | Nutritionist suggests three smart ways to lose weight without crash-dieting

*Omega-3 fats, a type of unsaturated fat, are important for optimum nerve, brain and heart function. One type of fat you don’t need? Trans fats, an artificial kind of fat found in partially hydrogenated oils.

*Fats are an important source of energy during workouts. Fats also contain active molecules that influence how muscles respond to insulin and control response to inflammation.

“Go ahead and add a handful of nuts, a dash of olive oil, or a couple of slices of coconut to your meal today, as the importance of healthy fats in your daily meal plan can’t be denied,” she remarked.

Are you having good fats in your daily meals?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!