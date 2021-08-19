From improving skin texture to sleep quality: Know the many benefits of navel oiling

Ayurveda is all about simple, every day practices that can have a massive impact on one’s overall health. From improving skin quality to aiding hair growth and also relieving digestive issues, Ayurvedic practices can help solve many woes. One such ancient practice is navel oiling which helps provide nourishment to the body.

“It has been medically proven that your belly button is connected to various veins in the body and oiling it can lead to curing several ailments,” Aakash Anand, founder and CEO, Bella Vita Organic had told indianexpress.com earlier.

Here’s nutrition expert and yoga teacher Juhi Kapoor sharing the numerous benefits of oiling the navel.

“Navel oiling is an ancient Ayurvedic practice. It is excellent to activate nabhi chakra (navel centre),” she mentioned.

Here’s why navel oiling should be part of your routine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juhi Kapoor (@fitnessfables)

Benefits

*Boosts flow of ‘prana’ or energy in the body.

*Improves nutrient absorption in skin.

*Improves hair growth and skin texture.

*Helps deal with acne and pimples

*”Improves sleep cycle and helps deal with insomnia,” said Kapoor.

Which oil to use?

You can use ghee or neem/coconut/almond/mustard oils, too.

ALSO READ | Six simple Ayurvedic morning rituals to get you started

How to apply?

Take two drops of oil and massage the navel using your fingers.

When to apply?

Apply at bedtime and keep it overnight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juhi Kapoor (@fitnessfables)

According to Kapoor, one should also know which type of oil to use for which kind of issue.

Neem oil: Pimple, acne

Castor oil: Menstrual pain

Mustard oil: Gastric disorders

Almond oil/ghee: Glowing skin

“Sesame oil works for all body types and is recommended by Ayurveda as the oil that suits all,” she said.