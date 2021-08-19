scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 19, 2021
Must Read

From improving skin texture to sleep quality: Know the many benefits of navel oiling

"Navel oiling is an ancient Ayurvedic practice. It is excellent to activate nabhi chakra (navel centre)," yoga teacher Juhi Kapoor said

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 19, 2021 5:32:52 pm
navel oiling, ayurveda and oiling, indianexpress.com, juhi kapoor, navel oiling benefits, navel oiling and types, indianexpress,Here's why you should make oiling your navel a part of your daily routine. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Ayurveda is all about simple, every day practices that can have a massive impact on one’s overall health. From improving skin quality to aiding hair growth and also relieving digestive issues, Ayurvedic practices can help solve many woes. One such ancient practice is navel oiling which helps provide nourishment to the body.

“It has been medically proven that your belly button is connected to various veins in the body and oiling it can lead to curing several ailments,” Aakash Anand, founder and CEO, Bella Vita Organic had told indianexpress.com earlier.

Here’s nutrition expert and yoga teacher Juhi Kapoor sharing the numerous benefits of oiling the navel.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Navel oiling is an ancient Ayurvedic practice. It is excellent to activate nabhi chakra (navel centre),” she mentioned.

Here’s why navel oiling should be part of your routine.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juhi Kapoor (@fitnessfables)

Benefits

*Boosts flow of ‘prana’ or energy in the body.
*Improves nutrient absorption in skin.
*Improves hair growth and skin texture.
*Helps deal with acne and pimples
*”Improves sleep cycle and helps deal with insomnia,” said Kapoor.

Which oil to use?

You can use ghee or neem/coconut/almond/mustard oils, too.

ALSO READ |Six simple Ayurvedic morning rituals to get you started

How to apply?

Take two drops of oil and massage the navel using your fingers.

When to apply?

Apply at bedtime and keep it overnight.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juhi Kapoor (@fitnessfables)

According to Kapoor, one should also know which type of oil to use for which kind of issue.

Neem oil: Pimple, acne
Castor oil: Menstrual pain
Mustard oil: Gastric disorders
Almond oil/ghee: Glowing skin

“Sesame oil works for all body types and is recommended by Ayurveda as the oil that suits all,” she said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

koli community, mumbai through koli community, koli community and mumbai, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, koli community and mumbai's fishing community, photography exhibition news,
World Photography Day 2021: A pictorial representation of Mumbai through the eyes of the Koli community

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 19: Latest News

Advertisement
X