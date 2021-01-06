Six things you can do in 2021 for healthier kidneys

Some people are more prone to kidney disease, and they need to be more diligent when it comes to care. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

We have stepped into the new year, and if we have learnt anything from 2020, it is that one cannot take their health for granted. Since the first month of the year is about making resolutions and new plans for the year, this year, why don’t you give precedence to health and do everything in your power to ensure your well-being?

Dr Bishwaranjan Mohanty, consultant nephrology and transplant physician at the NephroPlus Dialysis center at Jyothi Hospital, Odisha, says maintaining kidney health is as important as taking care of other organs in the body, for optimum kidney health ensures the body can filter waste properly and produce hormones that ensure its smooth functioning.

He lists some kidney care tips which can help us sustain our health in 2021. Read on.

* Follow the golden rule of hydration: We all know drinking water is essential to good health, but drinking too much water can be just as problematic, especially if you have kidney failure. Don’t worry so much about the eight-glass-a-day rule and focus on drinking enough so your urine is light yellow or colourless.

* Eat for better (kidney) health: Diabetes and high blood pressure are the leading causes of kidney disease, so choose healthy, low-sodium, low-cholesterol foods that help control these conditions and are also good for your kidneys.

* Keep fit: A regular exercise routine will help you maintain a healthy weight; prevent diabetes and heart disease and control blood pressure and cholesterol. Your kidneys will thank you for every drop of sweat, and so will the rest of your body. (Just don’t forget the golden rule!)

* Be a filter for your kidneys: Kidneys are responsible for removing harmful substances from the blood, including smoke and alcohol, so give them a break and cut back on the bad stuff. They also filter prescription and over-the-counter medicines, so never take more than what is prescribed and avoid medicines you don’t need.

* Consider your personal kidney profile: It may not be you; it may be your kidneys. Some people are more prone to kidney disease, and they need to be more diligent when it comes to care. We know diabetes and high blood pressure are the biggest red flags, but there are many other factors to consider: heart disease, obesity and smoking, along with age and family history.

* Schedule a kidney check-up: Kidney disease is known as the ‘silent killer’ because patients can lose 90 per cent of kidney function before symptoms appear. If you’re one of the 26 million who unknowingly suffer from kidney disease, early intervention may just save your life.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle