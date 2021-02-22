Six healthy vegan sources of calcium you must know about

February 22, 2021 10:00:42 am
Milk is one of the most common and widely consumed sources of calcium, by children and adults alike. But, did you know that while 200 ml of milk offers enough calcium along with proteins, it can also damage your gut?
Rashi Chowdhary, a diabetes educator, recently shared how lactose in milk is heavy on calories and estrogen. “Stop having it to increase your calcium!” she added.
View this post on Instagram
Sharing how excluding dairy from her diet made life better, she added, “I use to have acne, struggled with undiagnosed #endometriosis for years and had a lot of gut issues too that made life in general very blah!”
Not only that, Chowdhary added that she also suffered from backne, which took years to get rid of, along with massive hair fall. As soon as she gave up dairy, things started to look better, and today it’s been seven years and she hasn’t looked back ever since.
Below, she lists out six easy-to-find vegan calcium sources which you should add to your diet. But, before you do, Chowdhary says, “if you don’t have enough Vitamin D, then all this calcium will go to waste!”
Take a look at her recommendations below:
Sesame seeds (black) — 550 mg/ 2 tbsp
Sesame seeds (white) — 430 mg/ 2 tbsp
Khus Khus — 460 mg/ 2 tbsp
Amaranth leaves or red spinach — 330 mg/ 1/2 cup cooked
Methi leaves — 275 mg/ 1/2 cup cooked
Whole horse gram — 270 mg/ 1 cup cooked
Ragi flour — 375 mg/ approx 2 chappatis
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.