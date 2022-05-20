Six fruits and vegetables that have anti-ageing properties

Ageing is inevitable. However, due to our erratic and stressful lifestyle coupled with certain environmental factors, premature ageing is becoming increasingly common. But, by focusing on your diet, you can slow down this process. “We are living in a world of stress and chemicals. We are facing the greatest environmental assault in the history of mankind. Diseases and ageing are inevitable – unless you choose your food wisely,” nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee said in an Instagram post.

She explained that eating fresh fruits and vegetables keeps our cells “young, vibrant and disease-free”. “They have a major antiaging impact on our overall health,” Mukerjee added, sharing a list of plant foods that have a lot of antioxidants and help delay the ageing process.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Cabbage

Calling cabbage “a powerhouse against ageing”, the nutritionist said, “They help lower cholesterol, cut cancer risk, and boost immune function.”

Carrots

“They are a powerhouse against ageing. They help lower cholesterol, cut cancer risk and boost immune functions,” she wrote in the caption.

Grapes

Grapes contain “powerful antioxidants that can fight free radical damage to the cells in your body”.

Onions

According to the expert, onions help thin the blood, raise good cholesterol and are rich in quercetin — a powerful anti-inflammatory agent. “Just like garlic, they have powerful anti-ageing benefits,” she added.

Tomatoes have anti-ageing properties (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Tomatoes have anti-ageing properties (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Tomatoes

Tomatoes are a rich source of lycopene, Mukerjee shared. It is “a remarkable antioxidant which helps protect brain health and has powerful anti-cancer and anti-ageing properties.”

ALSO READ | Is intermittent fasting safe for people living with diabetes?

Spinach

Spinach is known to have many health benefits. But, did you know that it has anti-ageing properties, too? “The lutein in spinach has powerful anti-ageing properties and is great for eye health. Spinach is rich in folic acid which is required for DNA repair, which in turn slows down the ageing process,” the nutritionist said.

“It is important to eat vegetables for each and every meal in order to delay the ageing process,” she advised.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!