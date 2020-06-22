Sitting long hours can increase cancer risk, walking can help: Study

If, instead of just sitting, we move for an additional 30 minutes every day, we may be able to reduce the risk of cancer by 31 per cent. (Source: Pixabay) If, instead of just sitting, we move for an additional 30 minutes every day, we may be able to reduce the risk of cancer by 31 per cent. (Source: Pixabay)

If you had any more doubts as to why you should not sit in one place for long hours, here is a recent study to throw some more light on its perils. Published in the monthly medical journal Jama Oncology, the study stated that there is a strong connection between not moving and leading a sedentary lifestyle, and death due to cancer. But, it also suggests that lifestyle changes can save a person, and with some restrictions still in place and many people working from home, it becomes imperative to bring these healthy changes in life.

If, instead of just sitting, we move for an additional 30 minutes every day, we may be able to reduce the risk of cancer by 31 per cent. Research lead author Dr Susan Gilchrist, an associate professor of clinical cancer prevention at the MD Anderson Cancer Centre at the University of Texas, was quoted as saying: “Our findings reinforce that it’s important to sit less and move more.”

ALSO READ | Want to lead a stress-free life with family? Here’s what a yoga expert suggests

And understandably, a lot many people are busier than ever, what with many work commitments and pressing deadlines. So, the study suggests that instead of a high-intensity workout, you can simply take a half-hour stroll when you are done with work, or in between, when you take a break. Even when you are home, if you have to attend phone calls, it is advisable that you walk around a bit while you talk. You are even advised to go up and down the stairs so as to keep fit and healthy.

ALSO READ | Vigorous exercise daily may shorten, not prolong longevity: Study

For the study, the movements of 8,000 people over the course of a week, were tracked between 2009 and 2013. Some years later, the researchers found that those who were most inactive were 82 per cent more likely to have died from cancer, as opposed to those who were the least sedentary. It was also found that those who, instead of sitting down and working for long hours, engaged in some light exercises like walking and strolling, reduced their risk of getting cancer by eight per cent.

And those who managed to squeeze in an extra 30 minutes of it, especially brisk walking, reduced their risk by 31 per cent.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd