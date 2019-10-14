Here’s why you should include sitaphal or custard apple in your diet

There is no denying that fruits and vegetables are extremely healthy, and should be an essential part of one’s diet. And one such seasonal fruit is sitaphal or custard apple — the green, cone-shaped fruit that has a sweet taste, similar to pineapple and banana. Sharing its benefits, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar said, “Sitaphal is sitting pretty and it’s in season right now. Enjoy it, eat with your hands, lick your fingers and don’t wait until it is declared as the super fruit of the 21st century”.

The fruit has a scaly skin and a creamy sweet flesh; and is widely grown in Maharashtra. Here’s what she had to say about it:

1. Prevents ulcers and acidity

2. Has micronutrients that give you a smooth skin tone, better than any liquid foundation

3. Known to improve eye and brain health

4. Helps improve hemoglobin levels

5. Has bioactive molecules that display anti-obeseogenic, anti-diabetes and anti-cancer properties.

Here are some other benefits:

1. This fruit, which finds its place amongst the healthiest fruits, is high in nutrition, particularly vitamin C and antioxidants. In fact, sugar apple (as it is also known) is considered to provide around 1/5th of vitamin C’s daily recommended value. In addition to these, it is a very good source of carbohydrates, potassium, fiber, several essential vitamins and minerals besides being free of cholesterol and saturated fat and low in sodium.

2. The fruit is also an excellent source of vitamin B6, which plays an important role in the creation of neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin which affect our mood.

3. Also called cherimoya, the fruit is known to contain several anti-inflammatory compounds, which can help prevent several dangerous illnesses. These include cancer and heart disease.

4. Consuming sitaphal can help reduce signs of ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles as well as pigmentation. The vitamin C present in the fruit can combat the free radicals from the body for a healthy and flawless skin.