Health experts on rising cases of sinusitis: ‘Delhi’s air is not at all safe for breathing’

It is a well-established fact that air pollution is not only harmful to the environment but even to human health as polluted air not only invites lung cancer or heart disease but even sinusitis or sinus. As such, with rising pollution levels, health experts in Delhi have noticed a steep rise in sinusitis cases, too.

What is sinusitis or sinus?

“Sinusitis is one of the most common chronic health problems in India. Chronic sinus cases have seen a steep rise due to increased environmental and vehicular pollution in recent years. Sinus can also be caused due to cold, allergies, infections and even viruses, fungi, bacteria, toxic medications, and nasal abnormalities,” said Dr Sanjiv Dang, ENT specialist, Apollo Spectra Delhi, Karol Bagh.

“Delhi’s air is not at all safe for breathing and can lead to various health problems. As such, cases of upper respiratory infections are rising at a rapid rate with many complaining of sinusitis, which is essentially the inflammation or swelling of the tissue lining the sinuses,” the expert added.

Here’s how to stay away from air related issues (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s how to stay away from air related issues (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Symptoms

Runny nose, stuffy nose, sore throat, cough, congestion, loss of smell, facial pain, and pressure, fatigue, dental pain, and a headache are some common symptoms. “Breathing polluted air can clog the nasal passage and lead to stuffy nose and breathing problems,” said Dr Dang, adding that the pollutants get deposited on mucous membranes leading to irritation in the nose and sinuses resulting from direct contact with nasal mucosa, which leads to inflammation, edema, swelling and blocking of sinuses.

“Pollution blocks the nose, and the small openings of the sinuses making you feel breathless. It is the need of the hour to take utmost care of yourself during winter,” Dr Dang stated.

Diagnosis and treatment

“It is recommended that certain precautions are taken to avoid or counter air pollution and stay healthy. Opt for indoor plants that are known to purify the air through their detoxifying properties. If a certain area near your house is under construction, consider taking a different route to commute to avoid breathing harmful air particles,” said Dr Bhavik Shah, ENT Consultant at SRV Hospitals.

You can also make use of a home humidifier to breathe freely. “Additionally, always keep your hands clean and practice hand hygiene to avoid common cold and cough that may lead to sinus problems. Cover your face or wear a mask (N95, if possible) when you venture out, and stay hydrated so that your sinus won’t dry out. Get rid of molds in the house, and improve ventilation and sunlight exposure that will help in decreasing house dust mite load,” Dr Shah noted.

He added that one should limit the exposure to pet dander and keep the windows closed if air quality is poor. “It is a good idea to take steam if your nose is stuffy. Regular nasal douching with isotonic saline can mitigate symptoms of chronic sinusitis,” concluded Dr Shah.

