Singhada or water chestnut: Why you shouldn’t avoid it this winter

From the tuber vegetables this season, singhada or water chestnuts are something that you should swear by. Unlike their name suggests, they are not nuts per se, but they are rich in antioxidants. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently took to Instagram and highlighted the importance of eating the singhada, calling it “the toast of the winter”.

*Singhada or water chestnut is a rich source of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals.

*Traditionally, this vegetable has also been known to improve fertility.

*It can promote hormonal balance in the body.

*People with high blood pressure can benefit from singhada as it helps in reducing blood pressure levels significantly.

*Eating singhada can offer relief from acidity.

*Eating water chestnut is also recommended for times you are fasting.

Here are some other benefits that you should take note of

Since singhada is filled with vitamin E, Vitamin B, zinc and potassium. Consuming Singhada can lead to silky, lustrous and healthy hair. It also removes the toxins from the body which damages the scalp and hair texture. Singhada also has the power to lock in moisture in the hair.

Singhadas are super nutritious and low in calories. They can be included in weight loss diet as well. Regular intake of singhada can provide you with fibre, protein, potassium, calcium, manganese and copper.

How to eat them?

“You can eat it raw, just peel it open. You could roast it and then peel and eat. You could dry it, make it into an atta and then make rotis out of it which are popular during fasts. It’s a dessert, a mid meal and a main meal,” said Diwekar.

Here’s a quick recipe of a different kind of Singhade ki Sabzi

Kali Mirch Singhare Ki Sabzi Recipe is a simple stir fry of water chestnuts that is tossed with pepper powder, turmeric powder and hing. Curry leaves and mustard seeds will add in the extra flavor to the dish and elevates the flavour.

Ingredients:

250g – Singhada

1tsp – Mustard seeds

1 sprig – Curry leaves

1tsp – Black pepper powder

1/2tsp – Turmeric powder (Haldi)

1 pinch – Asafoetida (hing)

Salt to taste

Cooking oil

Method:

*Pressure cook the water chestnuts along with their outer layer with one cup of water for at least four whistles.

*Peel the skin out and chop them into small pieces. Heat a pan with oil, add in mustard seeds and allow it to crackle.

*Add in curry leaves, hing and let the curry leaves splutter for few seconds. Add the cooked singhada and sprinkle with pepper powder, turmeric powder, salt and stir fry for at least five minutes and switch it off.

*The sabzi is ready to serve and can be had with steamed rice.

