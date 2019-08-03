Simple ways pregnant women can boost immunity during monsoon

Monsoon is here in full swing. It brings respite from the heat, but also brings with it a host of troubles including an increase in the insect population, and subsequently, an increase in diseases. During this time, it is extremely important for expectant mothers to take extra care of their health, as their already reduced immunity is more susceptible to faltering with the changing weather. Failure to do so can result in increased bleeding tendencies, multi-organ afflictions, hospitalisation, and even early delivery.

However, pregnant women can boost their immunity with the help of these simple tips:

Drink more water:

Drinking water flushes out toxins from the human body, which is a must for pregnant women. With increased humidity and a rise in water-related diseases, mothers-to-be should make sure drinking water is thoroughly boiled and then cooled to the optimum temperature before consumption.

Be careful with non-vegetarian food:

“Non vegetarian food should be consumed with care during this period. Unlike fruits and vegetables, non-vegetarian food can act as an instant breeding spot for a host of micro-organisms during the rainy season. The chances of the same increase if it is not handled properly during storage. It is also advisable to avoid seafood and prawns during the monsoon, as they can also serve as breeding ground for micro-organisms,” Rohit Shelatkar, fitness and nutrition expert and vice president, Vitabiotics Ltd.

Having said that, vitamin B12 is very important during pregnancy and it is mainly obtained from meat. Hence consuming meat could be good but make sure it is either fresh or handled properly.

Eat wholesome food:

Since the main source of nourishment for the foetus depends on food eaten by the mother, consumption of fresh, healthy and wholesome food is of prime importance. Home-cooked food should be given the highest preference. Natural grains, fruits and vegetables provide a vast variety of easily digestible nutrients.

Stock up on essential nutrients:

Pregnancy is a delicate time for both the mother and the child, and it is important to make sure the development of the child is on-track. Ensure the mother’s intake of food at this time comprises a balanced diet with the right amount of protein, calcium, iron, vitamins, folic acid and iodine. This will help fight diseases and promote normal development of the baby.

Wear the right clothing:

Pregnant women should opt for loose and comfortable clothes as one can get wet during the rainy season. One should also invest in good footwear to provide the body with support, and avoid slipping on wet surfaces. Pregnant women should also avoid synthetic clothing, which may cause rashes.