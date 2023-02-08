Women, you must never ignore symptoms like pelvic pain, cloudy urine, burning sensation in the vagina

A urinary tract infection (UTI), as the name suggests, is an infection that can happen in any part of the urinary system, including the kidneys, ureters, bladder, and urethra. But most commonly, the infection occurs in the lower urinary tract — the bladder and the urethra. According to Dr Jagriti Varshney, an obstetrician and gynaecologist, in women, the urethral opening and anus are anatomically located close to each other, making it easy for the intestinal bacteria to invade the urethra. “This is why women are more prone to urinary tract infections,” she told indianexpress.com.

UTI symptoms can be a combination of a few of them or all, as per Dr Varshney:

*Burning sensation while urinating

*A strong urge to urinate which does not go away even after urinating

*Frequent urination or passing little urine

*Cloudy colour of urine

*Signs of blood in the urine

*Strong pungent smell in urine

*Pelvic pain

Typically, a person gets infected when bacteria enter the urinary tract through the urethra and spreads into the bladder. Further, when the defenses of the urinary system fail, bacteria may grow into a full-blown infection in the tract. “The most common causes of UTIs are metabolic disorders such as diabetes, poor intimate hygiene, unsafe sex, holding urine for too long, or a blockage in the tract due to kidney stones,” said Dr Varshney.

Here are some expert-approved tips to lower the risk of UTIs:

*Drinking water aids in diluting the urine. Water leads to more urination, which allows bacteria to be removed from the urinary tract.

*Even though studies don’t fully support the use of cranberry juice, cranberries are known to have antibacterial properties which help against UTIs.

*Properly wiping and washing your privates from front to back after urinating or bowel movements helps stop the spread of the bacteria from the anus to the vagina and urethra.

*It is ideal to pee after having sex to flush out the bacteria.

*Using deodorant sprays, douches, and powders in the genital area can irritate the urethra. It is better to avoid such feminine products.

*Unlubricated condoms, condoms treated with spermicide and diaphragms are birth control methods that need to be replaced as they contribute to bacterial growth.

