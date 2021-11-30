Simple tips to combat post-Covid weakness and fatigue

An increasing number of covid patients have complained of lingering weakness and fatigue post recovery. Such symptoms (if not extreme) are normal, say experts, and are usually accompanied by forgetfulness and loss of concentration, more sleep or lack of thereof among others.

“Some people experience overwhelming fatigue after COVID-19. They find that they are unable to return to previous levels of energy and health in the weeks following the infection,” Ayurvedic expert Dr Nitika Kohli said.

“For most people, the infection and initial fatigue will be mild to moderate with recovery occurring over a week or two,” she added, as she shared essential tips to combat post-Covid weakness and fatigue.

Follow these tips to keep post-Covid weakness and fatigue at bay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Nitika Kohli (@drnitikakohli)

Exercise consistently

Exercise might be troublesome in case you are recovering and your body is still weak. “However, gradually bringing mild exercise to your everyday schedule will make you both physically and mentally healthy. It will also speed up your recovery,” she said.

Ensure natural vitamin D

It is best to get vitamin D naturally. The expert suggested to “get at least 30 minutes of sun exposure, preferably in the early morning”.

ALSO READ | Struggling with loss of taste and smell? These Ayurvedic tips can help

Have a nutritious eating routine

Attempt to have food that is properly cooked and is easy to digest for the body, she suggested. “Keep in mind that your body is just barely attempting to return to full power. Try not to overexert or eat undesirable.”

Stay hydrated

Dehydration can be a reason for fatigue. Gradually increasing your liquid intake will help fight fatigue.

Maintain a normal sleep cycle

Develop a good sleep pattern. “Stay away from using gadgets, especially during the night,” Dr Kohli said.

Stay happy and have fun

Do not exert. Be realistic and kind to yourself. Indulge in fun activities that can relax your mind and body.

Focus on alarming signals, if any

Whether it is a pestering headache or an episode of fatigue, it is essential to focus on any noticeable signs in the post-Covid situation.

“Stay in constant touch with your doctor,” she said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!