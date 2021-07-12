Simple tips to improve hair and skin quality during weight loss

Many people experience a change in the quality of their skin and hair during weight loss, making them look dull and lifeless. However, you must note that some simple tips will not only aid in weight loss, but will help you maintain a glow on your face, too.

But the solution is not applying cosmetics, it is in fact important to make necessary tweaks to your diet and lifestyle.

Some of these tips are everyday essentials, as pointed out by nutritionist Pooja Makhija.

“So many I know lose their charm and glow along with the weight they so badly want to lose. Healthy fat loss doesn’t have to strip the face of its inherent glow and shine. If you use food intelligently, it can help you lose the unhealthy fat and in fact improve the quality of your skin and hair,” she captioned her post.

According to Makhija,

*Never forget, water is the most important nutrient in your diet to hydrate your skin

*Very low-calorie diets cause irreparable muscle and collagen loss – stay away

*Ensure you have a glass of vegetable juice daily

Makhija’s vegetable juice comprises

Cucumber

Carrot

Beetroot

Chilly

Tomato

Water

Lemon

Method

*Blend all the ingredients with a bit of water. Strain the mixture, squeeze a lemon and drink immediately.

While cucumber is a cooling agent, carrot is a good source of beta carotene. Beetroot is rich in iron while tomato is a good source of lycopene and vitamin C. When combined with the benefits of green chilly, which is rich in vitamin E and provides immunity against cold and flu, this raw vegetable juice is a complete vitamin and iron-infused concoction that is great for skin and hair health, shared Makhija in a Facebook Live session last year.

*Do not over-exercise

*Include some good fats like coconut oil, seeds, and nuts

Aren’t these really that simple? After all, if you nourish your body from within, it will reflect on the outside as well.

