These simple seasonal tweaks will help ward off monsoon ailments

It becomes especially important to take care of one’s health and immunity during season change. One way to do this is by including a good amount of nutrient-rich foods combined with adequate physical activity and sleep. So here is Pilates trainer Radhika Karle sharing the foods you should consume to ensure your immune system functions perfectly.

This is what Karle had to say: “The monsoon is in full force in many parts of India. It brings with it cool, refreshing showers – a great relief from the scorching heat of March and April – however it also brings a host of illnesses. These small, simple seasonal changes will ensure you keep the “monsoon madness” far away and stay safe, healthy, and fit for a long time coming!”

*Add vitamin C-rich foods like red bell peppers, papaya and lemons to your diet.

*Avoid eating out as much as possible. Keep it simple with home cooking scene — a bowl of hot khichdi hits the spot. Substitute some of the rice for sorghum (whole jowar) or amaranth (rajgira) for extra protein.

*Make turmeric, pepper, ginger, and garlic staple seasoning agents as they help support your immune system. Add a few thin slices of ginger to your lemon water in the morning for the perfect kick-start.

*Stay hydrated. Though the temperatures have drastically reduced, it is still imperative that you drink enough fluid so that your urine is a pale yellow colour.

*Steam, grill, sauté, and even stir fry all your vegetables. Consume fruits where the peel is not being eaten — bananas, mangoes, watermelon, and oranges are our favourites this season.

