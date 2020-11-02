Simple ways to stay energised throughout the day

Some simple tips can help you stay relaxed. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

An essential parameter of good health is a sound body and mind. And that is achieved when one feels relaxed and rested. However, given the pandemic coupled with everyday concerns, one may not always be able to stay calm and composed. So, if you have been finding it difficult to channelise your inner energy, here are some simple relaxation methods that can be practised whenever you feel low on energy, recommends certified nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary.

Take a look.

“Our physical and emotional healing happens when we are in the rest and relax mode, not in fight or flight (mode). If we’re always wired thinking about what we need to do next with an undercurrent of stress rather than ease, healing becomes harder,” she said, while sharing some simple ways in which one can feel relaxed through the day.

ALSO READ | Count on this simple breathing technique to relax

*Start your day with morning rituals, anything that makes you feel good. Doesn’t have to be productive.

*Take a short power nap in the day. It really helps your nervous system calm down.

Take a quick power nap. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Take a quick power nap. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

*Practice water memory. Every-time you remember something, say a little prayer or put the best possible intention for yourself into the water/coffee/green tea that you’re drinking.

*Focus on your breath from start to finish and let it bring you to the present moment.

*Hear something that lights you up from the inside, say music.

“It’s always these small things that have a big impact on us,” she mentioned.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd