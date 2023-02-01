Simple lifestyle recommendations to beat the bloat

Bloating is a common complaint, one that causes discomfort, pain, and also social withdrawal for some. But, have you ever wondered why it could be happening to you on a regular basis, and what can be done? If you are looking for answers to these questions, Karishma Chawla, a nutritionist and lifestyle educator, is here with them.

Common factors that cause bloating are

*Water retention and dehydration

*High carbohydrate and packaged food consumption

*Constipation and gas: Intolerance to certain foods

*Low stomach acid

*Food sensitivities

*Hormonal imbalances can result in high insulin levels leading to water retention and bloating

*Menstruation

*Eating too fast

*No focus on eating

*Milk

*Certain vegetables can cause gas and bloat

What can help?

Set a routine: Slowing down in the morning can help get things moving.

For example

*Having water with lemon

*Simple stretches or yoga and movement

*Self massage: Massage the intestines with two fingers clockwise, in concentric circles. Use castor or coconut oil and peppermint oil to induce relaxation

“Over use of laxatives can lead to dehydration, deficiency of electrolytes, and disrupt the body’s natural production of digestive enzymes,” Chawla said.

Instead, one should include digestive bitters like saunf (fennel seeds) and black cumin seeds water. Drinking these slowly, 15 minutes before meals, helps in secreting digestive juices that aid digestion. According to Chawla, low stomach acid is usually caused with stress or age. “Adequate stomach acid is essential for breaking down foods and digesting. Low acid can actually result in improper digestion, resulting in bloating and gas,” she said.

*Adequate protein and water intake can also help.

*It is beneficial to chew every morsel 20-30 times. Remember, digestion begins in the mouth, Chawla stressed.

Diarrhea, constipation, excessive bloating, etc., are signs of gut health problems. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Chawla also listed a few other food and lifestyle tweaks that can help

Milk: Intolerance to milk can cause bloating and gas due to the presence of lactose. People deficient of the enzyme lactase usually face this. Ideally, one must switch to alternatives such as almond milk, coconut milk or lactose free milk

Food sensitivities: Consuming foods that do not agree with the body can lead to indigestion, and large particles of undigested foods can lead to leaky gut causing bloating and gas. Can review with the common irritants of the gut to understand this condition better for eg : wheat, dairy, sugar, corn, soy and packaged foods.

Cruciferous vegetables like cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, kale, bok choy and other foods like beans may cause gas. It would be a good idea to keep an awareness journal to keep a tab. Also, reduce the quantity consumed.

Limit carbonated drinks and alcohol consumption.

Avoid sugar and foods high in sugar. Too much sugar breeds the bad bacteria that can lead to inflammation in the gut.

Add probiotics in the form of supplements and fermented vegetables to aid gut health for optimal digestion. Fermented vegetables include carrots and cucumbers. These are loaded with beneficial bacteria. Add prebiotcs , these are fibre-rich foods that the bacteria live on. These include whole grains like amaranth, millet and high fiber fruits and vegetables.

Add turmeric: This spice helps to break down food, helps with digestion and reduces inflammation. A good concoction would be one teaspoon cold pressed coconut oil, pinch of turmeric and pinch of black pepper for better absorption.

Do you have raw turmeric in your diet? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Supplements that can help with bloating and water retention are B6, GLA, fish oil and probiotics.

Indulge in deep breathing, prayer, chanting or meditation. This stimulates the vagus nerve which helps to stimulate the para sympathetic system resulting into optimal digestion and prevention of bloating, gas and other gastric issues.

Dos and don’ts while eating

-Stop worrying at the time of meals.

-Avoid watching TV, or being in front of the computer or the phone while eating. Rather focus on the meal

-Focus on texture and taste of the food

-Share your meal with a loved one

-Say a prayer expressing gratitude before every meal, Chawla said.

