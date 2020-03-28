Simple home remedies to keep your lungs healthy, suggested by a wellness coach

Keep your lungs healthy. (Source: Getty Images) Keep your lungs healthy. (Source: Getty Images)

People with any pre-existing lung condition and weakened immune system are likely to be susceptible to coronavirus infection, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General was quoted as saying in an official report.

Apart from maintaining good hygiene, we also need to make sure our lungs are healthy enough, to avoid any infection. Holistic wellness coach and nutritionist Luke Coutinho recently took to Instagram to share tips on how to achieve that.

“We have mucous in our body…It’s a defense mechanism of your immune system. So for example, if I breathe in some germs…the mucous in my lungs are able to capture that, prevent it from going further into my system and then expel it from my body. I can either sneeze it out, I could have a runny nose or cough it out,” he said in an Instagram video.

But the problem occurs when you have too much mucous built up in your lungs. “Patients who have asthma, pneumonia, bronchitis, COPD, a lot of people who have acid reflux, will automatically have more mucous in their lungs,” the wellness coach remarked.

To ensure your lungs are healthy and strong, the mucous needs to be broken down rapidly, suggested Coutinho. Excess mucous makes your body a “breeding ground for possible virals, bacteria, pathogens”, he added.

Coutinho suggested the following tips:

1. Fenugreek seeds: This helps break down mucous and expel it from the body. Take a tablespoon of fenugreek or methi seeds, boil it in water for about four-five minutes and then have the liquid. You can have one or two cups a day.

2. Pranayama: Pranayama or deep breathing is also beneficial in breaking mucous.

3. Salt water gargling: This can be done by adding rock salt or pink salt to warm water.

4. Deep steam inhalation: If you do not have an inhaler at home, place a pot of boiling water in front of you, put a towel over your head and inhale the steam from the pot slowly. To be safe, make sure you do not bend too close to the pot.

These simple steps can help keep lung infection at bay.

