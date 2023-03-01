Sleep is extremely important for overall health; these tips will help you catch some shuteye tonight

It needs no retelling that getting a good night’s sleep is incredibly important if you want to have a healthy body and life. Despite this, a lot of people underestimate or do not really realise the importance of getting enough sleep, while there are many others who struggle to catch some shuteye despite trying their best. But, worry not; today, we are here with some simple expert tips that will help you sleep better.

“Sleep is a natural phenomenon in which we rest and restore our mind and body. But many people encounter problems sleeping when they go to bed. Some people go to bed but cannot fall asleep, while others wake up at night and cannot resume sleep. Insomnia is the condition of sleeplessness. When it persists over extended periods of time, the consequences can be debilitating and devastating. Our bodies must have rest to function,” Dr Hariprasad Shetty M, an Ayurveda expert, wrote on Instagram as he shared some simple tips to get good sleep.

Things to avoid:

Coffee/tea at least 3 hours before sleep time

Spicy food

Curds

Heavy foods that cause bloating, such as broccoli, Brussel sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, carbonated high acid drinks, dairy products, potato, maize, pasta , chewing gum

, chewing gum Avoid sweets and fried foods at night.

Lifestyle changes for better sleep:

1) Spend at least 6 hours in bed at night.

2) Make a strict daily schedule: decide what time you will have food and what time you will go to bed.

3) Drink a glass of warm milk at night.

4) Take a warm water bath during the evening

5) Eat lots of fruits and vegetables, and drink juices.

6) Do a small workout in the evening, followed by a hot shower and then a warm cup of milk.

7) If you are sensitive to light, then switch it off or use a cloth band to cover your eyes, loosely.

8) If you are sensitive to even a little bit of noise, use earplugs.

9) Try to sleep before 11 pm.

According to Harvard Medical School, exercising at some point during the day will put you to sleep more easily. It’s also important to reserve your bed just for sleep, not for things like work or eating. It’s essential to do something relaxing if you aren’t getting sleep, like meditating, breathing exercises, listening to music, or reading a book. Try to limit daytime naps, as prolonged napping can disturb your natural sleep cycle and also prevent you from falling asleep at night. Quit using tobacco in any form, it can make it much harder to fall asleep. Limit your alcohol intake as well. While alcohol may help to fall asleep easily, drinkers have frequent awakenings and frightening dreams. Alcohol also makes snoring worse and other breathing problems. Another way to make sure you have a good night’s sleep is to make sure you go to bed at the same time every night and wake up at the same time during the day.

Fix your sleeping patterns if you want to be more energetic and functional during the day. Even in the long term, getting enough sleep is helpful and can do wonders for your health.

Dr Vikrant Shah, consulting physician, intensivist, and infectious disease specialist, Zen Multispeciality Hospital Chembur mentioned that to sleep well, one needs to follow the same sleep and wake-up timings too.

“Try to avoid any disturbance while sleeping. Do not use any electronic gadgets or watch television before sleeping. You can read or listen to soft music before sleeping. Try to maintain a good room temperature before sleeping. This will help to induce sleep. Avoid too much lighting and disturbance in the room,” said Dr Shah.

According to Dr Shah, one should exercise regularly and eat a well-balanced diet to sleep peacefully. “Sleeping well can help you to improve your overall well-being. Try to stay stress-free while falling asleep and do not overthink,” added Dr Shah.

