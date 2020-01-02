Glow on your wedding day with these simple diet tips

Add more glow to your skin on your wedding day with these lifestyle changes. (Source: File Photo) Add more glow to your skin on your wedding day with these lifestyle changes. (Source: File Photo)

The great Indian wedding season is on, and if your D-day also happens to be approaching we are sure you have your trousseau, jewellery, make-up and hair in order. But have you given a thought to what you must (and must not consume) in the lead up to your wedding day so that your skin is glowing and you feel healthy. No? Do not worry. A simple way to get started on your wedding preparations is with a 30-day diet plan, suggests Praveshh Gaur, founder and director, Srauta Wellness.

“When it comes to planning a diet, it is important to consider factors that will help you achieve great results for a healthy and glowing skin, and a fitter body. The diet changes must be robust and interesting at the same time,” he says.

Keep these simple tips in mind:

A balanced diet

A balanced diet ensures your skin glows. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) A balanced diet ensures your skin glows. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

A balanced diet, which comprises nutrients in the right proportion, will help you keep fit and lose weight without much effort. Keep carbohydrates to a minimum, avoid dairy, add at least five servings of fresh fruits and vegetables, include lean proteins and vitamin E-rich produce, and fibre for a wholesome diet plan for the day.

Going for a pre-wedding shoot? Seek some inspiration from Neeti Mohan. Read more here.

Watch what you eat

Keep a watch on what you eat. (Source: File Photo) Keep a watch on what you eat. (Source: File Photo)

Make a conscious effort to keep track of all that you are eating. You can easily make a journal for your diet plan and follow that. Instead of skipping meals, eat smaller ones.

No crash dieting

Get over unhealthy diets. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Get over unhealthy diets. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Making abrupt changes to your diet in the form of crash dieting may seem like a tempting idea to lose some weight before the wedding, but beware of the pitfalls first. Crash dieting can deprive your body of vital nutrients and while you may lose weight, it will leave your skin looking dull.

Avoid sugar and processed foods

Go light on sugar wherever possible. (Source: File Photo) Go light on sugar wherever possible. (Source: File Photo)

For long-term results, avoid packed and ready-to-eat foods which are high in sugar, carbs and sodium. This will only wreak havoc on your body, and may lead to hormonal imbalance and increased blood sugar levels. It is advisable to opt for natural sources of sugar and healthier snacks like crudités, nuts and dried fruit.

Avoid alcohol and caffeine

Avoid caffeinated drinks. (Source: File Photo) Avoid caffeinated drinks. (Source: File Photo)

Alcohol causes bloating, while caffeine dehydrates. With both of these out of your diet, your skin will feel much healthier.

Hydrate

Ensure you keep yourself hydrated. (Source: File Photo) Ensure you keep yourself hydrated. (Source: File Photo)

To flush out the toxins from your body, drink lots of water. Plain water, coconut water, lime water, and natural fruit juices are great to keep yourself hydrated and cleanse the body too.

Along with the 30-day diet plan, follow a workout regimen with at least 30 minutes of exercise. Add in a few sessions of yoga and by the end of the 30 days, you’ll find yourself feeling more energised and glowing.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd