Simple dietary tips for brides-to-be to look and feel their best on wedding day

Getting married is a momentous occasion and a special milestone for many people. For brides, it can be a tad overwhelming, having to prepare for a major transition and doing it in front of so many people — family and friends.

As such, in the days leading up to the wedding they stress a lot and forget to take care of themselves. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, however, suggests that with the right dietary habits, brides-to-be can feel and look their best on their big day.

In an Instagram post, Agarwal shares some quick tips.

1. Instead of munching on those calorie-loaded cookies, munch on nuts whenever you feel like munching.

2. The most common mistake we make is not drinking enough water; drink water so as to keep your skin hydrated.

3. Add a glass of vegetable juice to your diet, and have it every single day. Throw in some carrots, beetroots and tomatoes to make your skin glow, the nutritionist advises.

4. Add a glass of chia seed water to your diet. It can keep you nourished and make your skin glow.

5. Have a bowl of papaya every single day, because it is great for digestion.

6. Lastly, have yogurt. It is great for your gut and is loaded with calcium and protein. It also helps maintain your weight.

Do you have these foods daily?

