Simple ayurvedic remedies to relieve constipation in children

Here's what to do if your child suffers from constipation. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Parents often face difficulties when it comes to their child’s nutrition and health. And with the pandemic restricting children’s physical activity, many tend to experience digestive issues like constipation. However, a few tweaks on a daily basis can help. Ayurvedic practitioner Dr Dixa Bhavsar mentioned how constipation in children is a common issue these days.

“Never thought this could be one of the most common ailment among kids, but can we blame them? Well, it’s not their fault. Its our current lifestyle that has made the kids love their indoor games and screens more than getting dirty in mud and playing in nature. On top of that, lockdown has imposed more restrictions to the outdoor games. And because of that I see mothers are always worried about their kid’s over all health these days (especially the bowel movements),” she wrote in an Instagram post.

She continued that of late, she has also been consulting so many parents who come with complaint of constipation/piles/hard stools for their kids. “So, I just thought of talking about it today, so it could be useful for more parents,” she said.

Here’s why constipation is becoming predominant in children:

*Less movement/less playing/more sitting

*Less water intake

*Eating more junk

*Eating late at night

*Sleeping late

*Eating at irregular times

*Having disturbed sleep

*Having poor gut health

*Not having enough fluids in their diet

“And sometimes, that could also result in fissures and piles due to stool being hard and painful while defecation,” she mentioned.

She recommended a few home remedies that could help.

*Start giving them one glass of warm water every morning.

*Give them 4-5 soaked raisins first thing in the morning.

*Give them a glass of warm cow’s milk at bedtime with half a tsp of cow’s ghee.

*Apply hing (asafoetida) on their stomach at night in clockwise direction to relieve gas.

*Give them boiled food instead of raw. Raw could be heavier for them to digest.

*Reduce the amount of sugar, junk and dry packaged snacks. Instead give them warm semi-solid freshly cooked meals.

“Also make sure, they move enough and engage in games that involves walking and running while playing,” she said.

However, if the condition persists to become chronic, then one should seek a doctor’s advice to understand the root cause.

