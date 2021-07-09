Six simple Ayurvedic morning rituals to get you started

It is important to start one’s day on a positive note. Similarly, it is essential to practice certain lifestyle habits to energise your mornings. As per ayurveda, there are six essential morning activities that are considered essential to living a healthy life. According to Ayurveda practitioner Geeta Vara, these practices called ‘Dinacharya’ help to cleanse the body from within while providing much-needed energy.

“The mornings (especially during summer) are about early starts, cleansing, invigorating the body and stimulating the mind, grounding and getting set for the day. Six am to 10 am is ‘Kapha’ time and the energy is ruled by the elements of water and earth and hence we want to bring in the opposite qualities to create balance,” said Vara.

She listed down the six principles in her post on Instagram.

Eliminate

Bowels, bladder, and anywhere else toxins have accumulated overnight (ears, nose, mouth).

Tongue scraping

Gently scraping the tongue helps clean it. A uniform pink colour indicates tissues called mucosa. This should also be accompanied by oil pulling.

Self-massage

Daily self-massage is essential, not a luxury (oil massage or dry body brushing). This is known to increase blood circulation in the body, and help prevent injury.

Movement

Get some exercise going. “Any sort of exercise gets the muscles engaged. You utilise your energy in the right way (Surya Namaskar is a perfect start), she advised.

Breath and meditate

Clear out the subtle toxins through the breath, mind, and emotions (there are specific yogic practices specifically for this time), she mentioned.

Herbal tea

Clear out any digestive toxins first thing and power up your system with plain tea, lemon tea, ginger tea or even fennel tea.

What do you think of these ayurvedic recommendations?

