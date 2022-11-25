This sleep-inducing trick will ensure you sleep like a baby tonight

After a long, tiring day, what is the one thing you really look forward to? Sleep, most likely — isn’t it? But there are many people who struggle with a good night’s sleep even after hitting the bed on time and spend many hours just tossing and turning. As such, is there any remedy (or trick) that can help those who find it challenging to catch some shuteye? Turns out, there is! And that is exactly what Harshvardhan Saraf, co-founder of Satvic Movement, recently shared on Instagram.

“For me, a hot foot bath is just the right sleep inducer,” he captioned the video in which he can be seen soaking his feet in warm water. “I love how it helps me relax even mentally at the end of a packed working day, and I just return to slowness! Slowness in the mind and in my breathing,” he added.

This simple activity also helps to

*Relieve overall stress

*Ease leg pain and muscle cramps

*Boost nerve and muscle function

“The water should be only hot enough for you to comfortably soak your feet. Nothing extreme!” he mentioned.

But what is the relationship between soaking your feet in warm water and falling asleep?

According to a 2013-study published in the International Journal of Nursing Studies, lower core temperature coupled with a higher distal (hands and feet) temperature before sleep is associated with shorter sleep latency and better sleep quality. A warm footbath is thought to facilitate heat dissipation to improve sleep outcomes.

Adding, Deepti Khatuja, head clinical nutritionist, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon explained that soaking feet in water helps to bring down the body temperature, which helps send a signal to the brain to release the hormone melatonin — that initiates sleep. “Additionally, soaking the feet in warm water with salt helps in relieving muscle cramps and, in turn, fatigue. This helps in better sleep,” she told indianexpress.com.

According to Dr Rohini Patil, MBBS, Nutritionist and CEO of Nutracy Lifestyle, soaking one’s feet in warm water right before sleep also helps improve heart rate, breathing, and calms down the body. “It stimulates blood circulation, which helps in sleeping faster and better,” she shared.

So, do you plan to try this trick night? Let us know if it worked for you!

