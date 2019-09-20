Signs your body needs more calcium

Your body has a way of communicating with you. It apprises you of critical and non-critical situations so you can take preemptive measures and save yourself the hospital bills.

When calcium levels are low in the body, a deficiency disease called ‘hypocalcemia’ occurs. If left untreated, the disease could become life threatening and lead to death.

If you have been experiencing any of the following signs and symptoms, chances are it’s your body telling you it is running low on calcium, and needs a refuelling at the earliest.

Muscle cramps

You are fast asleep, and suddenly the cramps come knocking. They attack the leg’s calf muscles and send an excruciating pain throughout the body, enough to awaken you. And the next several minutes are spent stretching and massaging. This is a classic way of your body telling you that you are calcium deficient. You can do with a glass of milk and other foods that have a high calcium count.

Brittle bones

If a slight bump ends up in a fracture, rest assured you are dangerously low on calcium. Our bodies stop building new bones by the time we make to our 20s. In our 30s, we are heavily dependent on the calcium in our diet to keep our bones nourished. You must, from time to time, assess your body’s bone health and make necessary dietary changes.

Dental health

Bad teeth means low calcium. It is simple. Calcium and phosphorous keep our teeth strong, and tooth decay is a clear example of low calcium intake. When the body doesn’t have enough calcium, it takes some from the teeth and bones.

Itchy skin, bad nails

Skin and nails are indicators of health. Skin conditions like psoriasis and eczema are linked to calcium deficiency. Get yourself checked with a doctor before you start taking calcium supplements. As for nails, dry and brittle nails are indicators of low calcium levels in the blood.