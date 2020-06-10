Signs your body is not receiving enough sunshine or vitamin D

In the absence of outdoor activities, like walking to the market every day, or taking the bus to work, people are getting less of vitamin D, because their exposure to sun is now limited. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) In the absence of outdoor activities, like walking to the market every day, or taking the bus to work, people are getting less of vitamin D, because their exposure to sun is now limited. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Everybody needs a change of routine, as monotony can lead to many problems. Many countries around the world have urged people to stay home and not step outside, until absolutely necessary, so as to flatten the curve and deal with the pandemic better. In India, people have been in lockdown for close to three months, following which, the government has recently eased some restrictions. And even then, many people are decidedly staying home and staying safe.

Boredom should be the least of your worries right now, as many people are complaining about not being able to stay fit, because they have been home for weeks. And then, there are some who, despite taking care of themselves at home by eating clean and nutritious food, say that they are feeling more beat than ever.

It could be because in the absence of outdoor activities, like walking to the market every day, or taking the bus to work, people are getting less of vitamin D, because their exposure to sun is now limited. And there are some tell-tale signs to watch out for, if you think you are not really receiving as much of natural vitamin D as is normal. Here’s what you need to know.

* You could be experiencing many mood changes, starting from stress and anxiety, to depression and crankiness. This is one of the classic signs that your body is not receiving enough natural sunlight. Go out more often, stand on the balcony and expose yourself to vitamin D.

* In lockdown, many people may have experienced more than normal hair fall. This is again one tell-tale sign that your body could use some vitamin D to keep it healthy, and prevent thinning.

* If you are experiencing some kind of muscular pain, or are feeling more tired and fatigued than ever, chances are it could be because of vitamin D deficiency. Pain in the lower back and in the joints are also pretty common.

* The most important thing that you need to keep in mind is that those who have vitamin D deficiency, suffer from weak immunity, too. And right now strengthening your immunity should be your one true goal. Don’t make yourself more susceptible to seasonal infections; let the sun do its work.

However, before you think of taking a vitamin D substitute, know that the sun is the best source. And also, speak with your doctor if you are showing any of the aforementioned signs. They will be able to guide you better.

