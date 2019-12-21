Signs you have not been taking care of yourself

The body is a machine that also needs a downtime. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) The body is a machine that also needs a downtime. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

In life, we juggle several responsibilities on the regular. And amid all this, we sometimes forget to take care of our own self. Self care is important, because we owe it to our mind and body. If you have been working too hard lately, take a moment and assess your health. Here are some signs you are not doing too well. Read on.

Feeling sleepy

While feeling sleepy is normal, constant fatigue and drowsiness is a sign you need to do something about your health. Doctors say that along with a rich diet and exercising, one also needs quality sleep to get going. Normally, if you clock in adequate hours, you will not be feeling sleepy all the time. If, however, you are struggling to sleep and stay asleep at night, consult with your doctor at the earliest. Remember that sleep is crucial for good health.

Super-dry skin

With winters here, the texture of the skin is bound to change, owing to less moisture in the air. But, keep an eye out because sometimes dry skin persists despite all your natural oil treatment and moisturizers, owing to a faulty diet. Include foods rich in natural fats to your diet.

Acne breakout

When you are having acne breakouts too often, try to understand what is going on inside the body. It could be a hormonal condition or stress-induced situation. Other reasons could be consumption of too much sugar and sugary food items. Begin with changing your diet by including green leafy veggies and fruits. Also important are sleeping, drinking a lot of water, and maintaining an active lifestyle.

Muscle cramps

When we spend the majority of our time sitting in front of the computer screens, we do not always notice the muscle twitches and cramps. Doctors say that frequent cramps can indicate poor magnesium levels in the body. In addition to staying physically active, have lots of almonds and bananas.

Brain fog

While mostly associated with old age, brain fog can affect young minds, too, and is not to be taken lightly. Experts say that it can be an indication of a hormonal imbalance. As such, run a detailed blood report and find out if there are any issues, especially concerning the thyroid gland.

