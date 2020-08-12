Lung cancer: Signs and symptoms you should know about

Here's all you need to know about the signs and symptoms of lung cancer. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Lung cancer, which begins as a small growth in the lungs and grows over time, is a dangerous form of cancer. One must keep in mind that the risk factors for the same can include environmental smoke, cigarette smoke and also passive smoking (known as second hand smoking), said Satkam Divya, CEO, KlinicApp.

While lung cancer can be fatal, and the prognosis remains dismal, one can always stay a step ahead of it by identifying the signs early and begin treatment, as advised by a specialist.

Prevention is better than cure when it comes to cancers.

Here is what we can look for

Constitutional symptoms

Lung cancer symptoms include significant weight loss, lack of appetite, weakness, fever and night sweats. The same symptoms are also present in tuberculosis, which is also rampant in our country. Hence, it is essential to be absolutely sure.

Lung issues

If you are a chronic smoker, and are developing a recurrent cough or pneumonia which is not responding to any antibiotics, you must consult a doctor immediately. It could be a sign of a probable underlying malignancy, especially if a smoker has a superadded COPD or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. A person with the disease may also notice traces of blood in cough. Again, it is essential to note that blood in cough is also common in TB of lungs. Wheezing and difficulty in breathing is also a symptom.

Hoarseness

Hoarse voice is also a symptom of lung cancer. It happens when the tumour starts poking the nerve that supplies your voice box.

Difficulty swallowing

Also termed as dysphagia, difficulty in swallowing may be a simple esophageal issue, but could also be lung malignancy. Tumours that start abutting your food pipe may cause discomfort in swallowing food, and you should follow it up with a doctor.

Other signs

Growing lumps in the body, or having bone pains, body aches and generalised weakness are all signs that your body is fighting a cancer.

Smoking suppresses immunity and increases the risk of being infected with diseases related to respiratory illnesses like cancer or tuberculosis.

Simple ways to keep your lungs healthy:

*Quitting smoking.

*Being aware of lung cancer symptoms.

*Avoiding passive smoke.

Let us keep our lungs cancer-free!

