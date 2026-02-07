‘Signals over calories’: How to gain muscle while losing fat

Losing fat while gaining muscle may seem like a fitness myth, but research shows it is possible in certain situations. This process, called body recomposition, goes against the old idea that you can only build muscle by eating more calories than you burn. To determine when this works and when it does not, we spoke with Dr Ravi Prakash, a Senior Consultant in Cardiology at PSRI Hospital in New Delhi, who explained that physiology, nutrition, and training all play a role.

Is it scientifically possible to build muscle in a caloric deficit?

Yes—but with clear boundaries. “It is scientifically possible to build muscle while being in a caloric deficit, provided the deficit is moderate and not extreme,” says Dr Prakash. “In such cases, the body can tap into stored fat for energy while muscle protein synthesis is stimulated through resistance training and adequate nutrition.”