‘Signals over calories’: How to gain muscle while losing fat

Losing fat while gaining muscle may seem like a fitness myth, but research shows it is possible in certain situations. This process, called body recomposition, goes against the old idea that you can only build muscle by eating more calories than you burn. To determine when this works and when it does not, we spoke with Dr Ravi Prakash, a Senior Consultant in Cardiology at PSRI Hospital in New Delhi, who explained that physiology, nutrition, and training all play a role.
Yes—but with clear boundaries. “It is scientifically possible to build muscle while being in a caloric deficit, provided the deficit is moderate and not extreme,” says Dr Prakash. “In such cases, the body can tap into stored fat for energy while muscle protein synthesis is stimulated through resistance training and adequate nutrition.”
He explains that the body responds more to signals than to calories alone. “When strength training provides a strong stimulus and protein intake is sufficient, the body can still prioritise muscle repair and growth—even when overall calorie intake is slightly reduced.”
Not everyone gains muscle during fat loss at the same rate.
“Beginners to resistance training are the most likely to see muscle gain in a caloric deficit,” says Dr Prakash. “Their bodies are highly responsive to new training stimuli.”
Those returning to exercise after a long break may also benefit from muscle memory, whereas individuals with higher body fat levels often have more stored energy available to support muscle-building processes.
“Very lean individuals or highly trained athletes, however, usually need a calorie surplus to gain additional muscle,” Dr Prakash cautions.
If body recomposition is the goal, three factors are non-negotiable.
“Protein intake becomes extremely important during a calorie deficit,” explains Dr Prakash. “It supplies the building blocks for muscle repair and helps reduce muscle breakdown.”
Equally critical is resistance training, which signals that muscle tissue remains necessary. “Without strength training, the body has little reason to preserve muscle during calorie restriction,” he says.
Recovery is often overlooked, but it can make or break outcomes. “Adequate sleep and rest days allow muscles to repair and adapt. Without recovery, even good training and nutrition won’t protect muscle mass,” Dr Prakash adds.
Many people unknowingly work against their own goals.
“One of the biggest mistakes is creating an excessively large calorie deficit,” says Dr Prakash. “This accelerates muscle loss along with fat loss.”
Other frequent errors include insufficient protein intake, relying solely on cardio while neglecting strength training, and inconsistent routines.
“Poor sleep, erratic workouts, and constantly changing diets disrupt recovery and muscle maintenance, slowing overall progress,” he explains.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
