Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi dies following a suspected heart attack in the gym; what to do when someone collapses?

TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, formerly Anand Surryavanshi, died following a suspected heart attack while working out in a gym in Mumbai. The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor was taken to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital around 12.30 pm where he was declared dead. “They tried to revive him. In all probability, he suffered a heart attack while he was at the gym. The family told this to the hospital,” news agency PTI quoted a source in the hospital as saying.

Siddhaanth’s death closely follows the death of comedian Raju Srivastava who also collapsed in the gym owing to a heart attack on August 10, this year, and succumbed to it on September 21, and singer KK who died due to a heart attack on May 31, 2022, during a live concert in Kolkata.

Experts suggest that in such cases of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) — an abrupt sensation of cardiac functioning — when the heart stops suddenly, medical intervention is required within the first six minutes.

“It happens without a warning, triggered by an electrical malfunction which stops the heart from pumping blood to the body,” explained Dr Jitendra S Makkar, cardiologist and electrophysiologist, Eternal Hospital, Jaipur mentioning that the human heart beats at 60-100 beats per minute and any fluctuation in this rate — either too slow (bradycardia) or too fast (tachycardia) — is referred to as cardiac arrhythmia (irregular heartbeats).

The symptoms in such cases are visible weakness, palpitations, collapse, no pulse, no breathing, loss of consciousness, chest discomfort, and shortness of breath.

Since witnessing sudden cardiac arrest or loss of responsiveness is very frightening for anyone, Dr Ravi Shekhar Jha, director and head, pulmonology, Fortis Hospitals, Faridabad advised that if you are a bystander and see anyone becoming suddenly unresponsive, the first thing you should do is ensure scene safety.

“This means immediately removing any sharp or hazardous things from the vicinity and ensuring that the fallen person doesn’t hurt himself. While doing this, parallelly you have assessed that the person doesn’t respond, blink or has any breathing effort, immediately shout for help, ask other bystanders to bring AED (defibrillator machine, which is present in most of the nearby malls or hotels) and call up emergency services in your area or ambulance,” Dr Jha told indianexpress.com.

When you have seen that the person is not breathing and only gasping, begin immediate CPR or cardiopulmonary resuscitation which are chest compressions.

“It is a first-aid process to revive a person who is having an episode of sudden cardiac arrest. It is an emergency lifesaving procedure performed if the heart stops beating, which can also happen due to heart attack, stroke, electrocution, drowning etc.,” Dr Makkar said, adding that CPR helps restart the breathing process and heartbeat.

Push hard and fast on the person's chest — about 100 compressions a minute while performing CPR.

Dr Mohammed Imran Soherwardi, Consultant – Emergency Medicine, Aster RV Hospital also mentioned that if CPR is not given, the person may become brain-dead in three to four minutes owing to a lack of oxygen. “While you wait for an ambulance, you may keep the brain and other organs alive by administering CPR,” he said in an earlier interaction with this outlet.

How to do it?

“In the supine position, push the chest at least by two inches downwards by interlocking your fingers with your second hand on the top of your first. Press to make 100-120 compressions per minute, and after every compression, ensure that the chest comes back to its original position. As soon as the AED arrives, use it if you know how to, or else continue CPR and wait for an ambulance. Administer CPR unless the person starts spontaneously breathing or someone from the resuscitation team takes over,” Dr Jha elucidated.

Dr Jha also emphasised that it is “extremely important to know what to do in crunch situations since, in the past two-three years, cardiac arrest incidences have really gone up”.

