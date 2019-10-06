Sia has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome: What is the condition?

Australian singer Sia recently shared on social media that she has a neurological disorder known as ehlers danlos. “Hey, I’m suffering with chronic pain, a neurological disease, ehlers danlos and I just wanted to say to those of you suffering from pain, whether physical or emotional, I love you, keep going…Pain is demoralizing, and you’re not alone,” she wrote.

What is Ehlers-Danlos syndrome?

Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a group of disorders. It affects the connective tissues which support the blood vessels, skin, bones and other organs. According to an article in US National Library of Medicine, there are currently 13 types of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. Initially, 11 forms of the syndrome classified using the Roman numerals. However, in 1997, it was reduced to six kinds and their names were based on their predominant features. In 2017, the classification was updated to include rare forms of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome to accommodate those that were later discovered, and the count increased to 13 types.

The same article states that those suffering from this syndrome have “soft, velvety skin that is highly stretchy (elastic) and fragile”. Consequently, they are prone to bruise themselves easily. Those who suffer from the classical form of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome often experience wounds that aggravate with literal bleeding.

Symptoms

Over flexible joints: According to a report in Mayo Clinic, since connective tissue that keeps the joints together is looser, joints move more and hence dislocations and joint pain occur.

Fragile skin: The same report states that those suffering the condition have fragile skin, it takes longer to heal.