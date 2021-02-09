‘Weight loss is not easy’: Shweta Tiwari on how she got back in shape

In February 2020, TV actor Shweta Tiwari revealed she shed 10 kilos as she needed to lose weight “urgently” after giving birth to her son.

In a new Instagram post, the 40-year-old opened up on how weight loss is not an easy task. “Weight loss is not easy…it’s very hard! You need a lot of dedication, a lot of self-control, and willpower! But it is not impossible Also!” she wrote a heartfelt note, alongside a picture of herself with her nutritionist Kinita Kadakia Patel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

During her weight loss journey, Shweta ensured she stuck to a healthy diet that was planned by Patel. “I think more than me it was her who was determined to get me back in shape…Coordinating with my trainer, curating a diet according to my needs, likes, and requirements, following up morning to evening! I am not a client to her I am a mission!” the Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor further wrote.

In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Patel had shared what Shweta ate as part of her diet. “We worked with a combination of foods and changed the diet every few days. Her work schedule was demanding so we included slow absorbing carbohydrates along with high-quality proteins, supported with loads of vitamins and minerals in her diet. It had to be a wholesome plan as starving was never on our agenda and even today, we are constantly monitoring her intake. We together make sure, whether on her shoot days or rest day, her meals are planned to perfection.”

The foods include oats, brown rice, dal, seasonal and vitamin-C rich fruits, nuts, lean meats, and dairy.