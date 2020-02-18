Shweta Tiwari reveals healthy diet helped her shed 10 kg. Here’s what she ate

Shweta Tiwari Shweta Tiwari

Television actor Shweta Tiwari recently took to Instagram to share an emotional post on her weight loss journey. She revealed that she weighed 73 kg after the birth of her son Reyansh Kohli, and needed to lose weight urgently. “I desperately needed to lose that weight before starting ‘Hum Tum and Them‘ in order to fit my character. I was way too occupied with my newborn then to truly commit to exercising,” said the actor.

A good healthy diet recommended by nutritionist Kinita Kadakia Patel was what eventually helped her shed 10 kg.

“Shweta and I worked very closely on her nutrition plan for a particular role post her pregnancy. It was a wholesome nutrition plan to make sure she achieved her target in time. In addition, her meal plan was customised to ensure she had enough energy to work all day and still have enough energy left to be with her kids at the end of the day,” Kinita told indianexpress.com.

The nutritionist added, “We worked with a combination of foods and changed the diet every few days. Her work schedule was demanding so we included slow absorbing carbohydrates along with high quality proteins, supported with loads of vitamins and minerals in her diet. It had to be a wholesome plan as starving was never on our agenda and even today, we are constantly monitoring her intake. We together make sure, whether on her shoot days or rest day, her meals are planned to perfection.”

Shweta continues to follow the recommended diet which includes high fibre foods like oats, brown rice and dals, seasonal and Vitamin C-rich fruits for better immunity, nuts for good fats, and a mix of different types of high value proteins like lean meats and low fat dairy.

Following the same diet plan for days can sometimes get monotonous, which is why many of us are often reluctant to strictly abide by it. Shweta, however, said she never gets bored of her diet. The Mere Dad ki Dulhan actor wrote in her post, “…she’s [Kinita] truly accommodated all my cheat days into a plan that’s overall very beneficial and still very fun to devour on a day to day basis, I’m never bored of my diet, and always looking forward to my next meal and that’s key.”

