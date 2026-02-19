‘You should also have intimate wipes…’: Expert on whether Shweta Tiwari’s viral travel kit is medically necessary

A hygiene pouch can be convenient, especially while travelling. But more products do not automatically mean better protection.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readFeb 19, 2026 02:59 PM IST
Shweta TiwariShweta Tiwars shares details of her hygiene pouch (Photo: Instagram/shweta.tiwari)
In an interview, Shweta Tiwari shared her go-to hygiene essentials, saying, “Every girl should have a hygiene pouch. Isme hai gloves, tissue, pee-safe to sanitise, toilet seat (cover), your own soap, your sanitiser. You should also have intimate wipes to keep yourself fresh and healthy.”

Her statement to Tadka Bollywood resonates with many women who navigate public washrooms, particularly when travelling. But from a medical standpoint, how necessary is a fully stocked hygiene pouch?

According to Dr Geeta Jain, Head of Gynaecology & IVF at Aastha Hospital & Co-founder, Maccure Hospital, the answer lies in maintaining balance and understanding what truly prevents infections.

What’s truly essential in a hygiene pouch?

“The most essential aspect of preventing infections is proper hand hygiene,” says Dr Jain. “Access to soap and water or carrying a hand sanitiser, along with clean tissues, plays the biggest role in reducing risk.”

She explains that while additional products may provide reassurance, they are not always medically necessary.

“Items like toilet seat covers or sanitising sprays are optional. Most infections are not transmitted through contact with a toilet seat,” Dr Jain clarifies.

 

Do toilet sprays and wipes actually prevent infections?

Products such as pee-safe sprays and disposable seat covers are marketed as protective barriers. While they may reduce surface germs, they are not a foolproof shield, explains Dr Jain.

“Toilet seat sprays and covers can reduce surface contamination and provide psychological comfort,” says Dr Jain. “However, excessive reliance on sanitising products, especially intimate wipes, can interfere with the body’s natural protective bacteria.”

The vagina maintains its own ecosystem of beneficial microbes that protect against harmful organisms. Disrupting this balance can do more harm than good, she adds. “Overuse may strip away healthy microbes, increasing susceptibility to irritation or infections rather than preventing them,” she warns.

Can intimate wipes disrupt vaginal health?

Frequent use of intimate wipes—particularly fragranced or chemical-laden ones—may alter vaginal pH levels, explains Dr Jain.

“Yes, regular use of intimate wipes or sanitising products can disrupt vaginal pH and the natural microbiome,” explains Dr Jain. “This risk is higher in women with sensitive skin.”

Such disruption may lead to dryness, itching, irritation, or even recurrent infections. “In most cases, gentle cleansing with water and minimal product use is sufficient to maintain intimate health. The vagina is self-cleaning, and introducing too many external products can upset its natural balance,” she adds.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine

