‘You should also have intimate wipes…’: Expert on whether Shweta Tiwari’s viral travel kit is medically necessary

In an interview, Shweta Tiwari shared her go-to hygiene essentials, saying, “Every girl should have a hygiene pouch. Isme hai gloves, tissue, pee-safe to sanitise, toilet seat (cover), your own soap, your sanitiser. You should also have intimate wipes to keep yourself fresh and healthy.”

Her statement to Tadka Bollywood resonates with many women who navigate public washrooms, particularly when travelling. But from a medical standpoint, how necessary is a fully stocked hygiene pouch?

According to Dr Geeta Jain, Head of Gynaecology & IVF at Aastha Hospital & Co-founder, Maccure Hospital, the answer lies in maintaining balance and understanding what truly prevents infections.