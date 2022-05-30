Shweta Kawaatra swears by having celery juice every day on an empty stomach; here’s why

Green vegetables are considered to be extremely beneficial for health. But, apart from options like spinach, lettuce, and kale, there are several other vegetables and their juices that one can include in their diet for optimum health. Celery is one of them!

A part of the Apiaceae family, celery is a popular low-calorie vegetable with a range of health benefits, mainly for the digestive and cardiovascular systems. You can consume it as a vegetable or prepare its juice to manage many health woes. As such, actor Shweta Kawaatra counts on celery juice every day.

“I love celery juice. No, not the taste (it’s actually yuck!) but the benefits! For best results, I’m flushing down 500ml of celery juice empty stomach. Best if taken every day,” she wrote, with a video of her drinking this healthy drink.

Here are some benefits of celery juice, as shared by the actor.

*Helps relieve constipation.

*It is anti-inflammatory.

*It helps fight autoimmune diseases.

*It helps restore adrenals as the undiscovered sodium cluster salts in celery juice help keep your adrenals stable and functioning.

*It contains undiscovered sodium cluster salts that reverse illness.

*It neutralises and flushes toxins out of the liver.

*It helps eradicate strep bacteria.

*Celery juice brings down toxic liver heat.

*It is a powerful weapon against small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) and bloating.

*It repairs hydrochloric acid and liver bile production.

“Celery is a fibrous, low-calorie vegetable that has a high water content,” Shweta concluded.

