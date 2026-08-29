Shubhra Shetty roasts partner Anurag Kashyap’s love for hydrogen water: ‘There’s men and then there’s him…’

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Anurag Kashyap and his partner Shubhra Shetty recently hosted content creator Janice Sequeira at their home, where Shetty could be seen roasting the filmmaker on his love for hydrogen water. “There’s men, and then there’s Anurag,” she joked in a video shared on Sequeira’s Instagram, as Kashyap went on to explain how tapping the bottle’s lid turns on blue lights. “You can sell anything to him,” Shetty added as Sequiera laughed.
Curious about hydrogen water and its benefits for the body, we reached out to a health expert for some clarity.
Dt. Sonia Gandhi, Head of the Department of Dietetics and Nutrition at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, says hydrogen water is ordinary drinking water with dissolved molecular hydrogen gas. “It is different from ordinary water simply because hydrogen gas has been dissolved into it. Hydrogen water may be produced by dissolving molecular hydrogen under pressure or by using hydrogen-generating tablets or specialised water-generating devices,” she tells indianexpress.com.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
According to Gandhi, hydrogen water can help the body in the following regard:
Oxidative stress: This is the main scientific rationale for hydrogen water. Some studies report changes in oxidative-stress biomarkers, but biomarker improvement does not automatically mean disease prevention or treatment.
Exercise and recovery: Research has explored possible effects on fatigue, endurance, muscle performance and recovery. Evidence remains mixed and is not strong enough to recommend hydrogen water as a performance-enhancing treatment.
Metabolic and cardiovascular health: Early studies have examined glucose regulation, lipid-related measures, endothelial function and cardiovascular risk markers. Results are promising in some studies, but inconsistent, and hydrogen water should not replace established treatment.
Inflammation: Some clinical studies report changes in inflammatory or antioxidant markers. The clinical importance of these changes remains uncertain.
Gut health: Recent research is investigating whether hydrogen-rich water can influence the gut microbiome and related metabolic or inflammatory outcomes. This is an emerging area rather than an established use.
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Gandhi opines that wellness and longevity trends have increased consumer interest in products promoted around antioxidants, recovery and healthy aging. “The idea is easy to understand: adding molecular hydrogen to a familiar beverage makes the product convenient and portable,” she says. And with hydrogen water being heavily marketed through social media, wellness influencers, specialty bottles, generators and tablets, it is no wonder that Kashyap fell for it.
As for warnings, Gandhi says that people with impaired kidney function should be particularly cautious with alkaline/electrolyzed-reduced water, because some products may have electrolyte or mineral-related risks. Medical advice is appropriate before regular use. Also, she forbids against considering hydrogen water as a substitute for prescribed medicines, a medically indicated diet, or evidence-based treatment.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.