Shubhra Shetty roasts partner Anurag Kashyap’s love for hydrogen water: ‘There’s men and then there’s him…’

Anurag Kashyap and his partner Shubhra Shetty recently hosted content creator Janice Sequeira at their home, where Shetty could be seen roasting the filmmaker on his love for hydrogen water. “There’s men, and then there’s Anurag,” she joked in a video shared on Sequeira’s Instagram, as Kashyap went on to explain how tapping the bottle’s lid turns on blue lights. “You can sell anything to him,” Shetty added as Sequiera laughed.

Curious about hydrogen water and its benefits for the body, we reached out to a health expert for some clarity.

Dt. Sonia Gandhi, Head of the Department of Dietetics and Nutrition at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, says hydrogen water is ordinary drinking water with dissolved molecular hydrogen gas. “It is different from ordinary water simply because hydrogen gas has been dissolved into it. Hydrogen water may be produced by dissolving molecular hydrogen under pressure or by using hydrogen-generating tablets or specialised water-generating devices,” she tells indianexpress.com.