Shruti Seth shares a mindfulness technique to ease stress, anxiety

The pandemic, its subsequent lockdowns, the surge in cases, and the work-from-home routine have left many people feeling overwhelmed. For more than a year now, it has stressed people, making them feel anxious about an uncertain future and the well-being of their loved ones.

But experts always say that in order to prevent the feeling of doom, one must always focus on their present moment, as opposed to thinking about the future. Little things like being mindful and aware of the present can help deal with feelings of paranoia. And of course, if things spiral out of control, one can always turn to a medical professional who may be able to guide them better.

Actor Shruti Seth, who is quite active on social media, posting fitness and well-being content for her followers, recently posted another video, introducing us to the ‘grounding game’ technique.

The actor shared that it “is a great way to ease stress and anxiety, become mindful and increase focus and concentration”.

The game intends to involve all of the senses, so that whatever is bothering your mind can take a backseat, allowing you to focus on the things that are in your immediate vicinity.

It works like this:

* You first name five things you see around you.

* Proceed to name four things that you can feel — like your skin, your hair, a plant, your pillow, etc.

* Next, name three things that you can hear — like the fan, a bird outside your window.

* Move on to naming two things you can smell, or like the smell of — a talcum powder, for instance, or your favourite perfume.

* Lastly, focus on one good thought about yourself.

What do you think about this technique? Would you like to try?

