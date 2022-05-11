‘Go for regular check ups, please’: Shruti Seth urges everyone, especially women

Shruti Seth, recently, opened up about undergoing minor surgery. Without revealing more, the actor urged everyone, especially women, to be regular with their health checkups.

‘Battle scars’, she began the post on Instagram. “Firstly, I’m fine, it’s a tiny shot, nothing major. But here’s the thing, being a woman is complicated physiologically (and at times emotionally too). Even while you’re doing nothing and just going about your day, there’s so much going on inside that you have no idea about. Our hormones have a life of their own, the plumbing has its own rules, cysts and fibroids have become so common, and just like that things can get complicated,” she continued.

The mother of one added, “Go for regular check ups please! Be aware of what’s going on inside, so you can dodge any unexpected complications. Also, get yourself medical insurance.”

The 44-year-old also stressed that one should be mindful about their health as they age. “Become aware of your health situation as the years progress. Prepare for menopause because it’s coming whether you like it or not,” she mentioned.

According to Seth, who swears by yoga, it is important to eat right and exercise on a daily basis.

“So, don’t forget to exercise, get restful sleep, eat clean, laugh and have fun. Also, be grateful every single day,” she expressed, adding that “Again, I’m fine but it could’ve very well not have been the case hence I’m sharing the wisdom with the sisterhood”.

Why are preventive health checkups necessary?

“Timely health check ups are important as they can help detect problems even before they start. When there is a quick response to diseases at an early stage, it automatically increases the chances of cure. How often one needs medical assistance and check-ups depends on one’s age, family history, and other lifestyle choices,” said Dr Bela Sharma, additional director, internal medicine, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram.

Here’s why preventive healthcare is essential (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s why preventive healthcare is essential (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Unlike earlier times, people are now preemptively seeking medical advice on how to live a healthy lifestyle, Dr Sharma added. “People today are looking to lower the risks of various conditions or diseases by maintaining a healthy diet, weight, and level of physical activity. However, in addition to taking care of our health, one also needs to go for regular preventive health check-ups to understand how healthy they are, and also for peace of mind,” she said.

Also Read | Importance of preventive check-ups: All you need to know

Apart from early diagnosis and care, preventive checkups can help in:

*Reduction in risks and complications by close monitoring of existing medical conditions – for example, if one does a routine check-up of sugar and cholesterol, they will know how likely they are to develop diabetes or cholesterol in the future.

*Overtime, it reduces healthcare costs as, through timely check-ups, one can avoid costly medical services.

*It helps in developing a good partnership with a doctor, which is beneficial as treatment becomes more efficient – one gets to know the doctor and his/her ways of treatment.

*It is a good way to stay updated on new medical information or technologies that are available.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!