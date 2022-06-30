Shruti Haasan on facing the ‘worst hormonal issues’: ‘My body isn’t perfect right now’

Shruti Haasan recently took to social media to open up about her struggle with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis, and said that she has been “facing some of the worst hormonal issues.”

“Workout with me. I’ve been facing some of the worst hormonal issues with my PCOS and endometriosis — women know it’s a tough fight with the imbalance and bloating and metabolic challenges. But instead of looking at it as a fight, I choose to accept it as a natural movement that my body goes through to do its best. I say Thankyou by eating right, sleeping well, and enjoying my workout — my body isn’t perfect right now but my heart is. Keep fit, keep happy and let those happy hormones flow! I know I sound a tad preachy but it’s been such a journey to accept these challenges and not let them define me,” she captioned her latest Instagram post.

In the accompanying video, the Ramaiya Vastavaiya actor could be seen working out in the gym, doing a combination of bodyweight exercises, cardio, and core stretches.

For the unversed, PCOS is a hormonal disorder that is common among women of reproductive age, while endometriosis is a painful disorder in which tissue similar to the tissue that normally lines the inside of your uterus — the endometrium — grows outside the uterus. Endometriosis involves the ovaries, fallopian tubes and the tissue lining the pelvis.

“PCOS is so common in women in their 20s that every 1 in 5 women go through it, while endometriosis is usually diagnosed in women who are in between their 30s and 40s,” Dr Sandeep Chadha, consultant obstetrician and gynecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Noida told indianexpress.com in an earlier interview.

Endometriosis is a condition or disorder in which tissues which are similar to the uterus tissues grow outside the uterine cavity. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Endometriosis is a condition or disorder in which tissues which are similar to the uterus tissues grow outside the uterine cavity. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

According to the expert, if a patient with PCOS reports significant pelvic pain, it raises the possibility of another condition being present with PCOS — such as uterine fibroids or endometriosis, since PCOS does not cause pain during periods.

What can be done?

Since there are no known cures for PCOS or endometriosis, lifestyle changes are the key along with treatment to manage symptoms. According to Dr Chadha, PCOS can be managed through hormonal birth control pills, which can help level hormones, and therefore regulate periods. If you’re trying to get pregnant and can’t take birth control, then hormone therapy medications under the doctor’s guidance can be taken, he said.

For endometriosis, you can take an extended-cycle pill, which will limit your periods or eliminate them. “A hormonal intrauterine device (IUD) is another option. It can be inserted to help reduce pain and bleeding. Surgery for endometriosis may improve your chances of pregnancy, depending on how extensive the condition has become,” Dr Chadha said.

How does workout help?

Studies suggest that regular exercise alongside a balanced diet can help improve PCOS symptoms.

