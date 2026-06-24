Dr Shriram Nene shares weekend checklist for longevity: ‘Every small habit…’

Dr Shriram Nene, cardiothoracic surgeon and husband to Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit, believes longevity isn’t about perfection, but about the little things. “Taking the stairs. Lifting heavy. Protecting your skin. Getting that sleep. Every small habit is a ‘thank you’ from future you,” he shares in his recent Instagram post, while highlighting some healthy habits to include during weekends for a longer life.

Dr Nene’s ‘weekend checklist’ includes hydration, walking and taking the stairs, ordering a salad instead of fries, getting 8 hours of sleep, consuming berries and olive oil, applying sunscreen and working out with dumbbells.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Shriram Nene (@drneneofficial)

Decoding the benefits

Dr Shuchin Bajaj, general physician and Founder Director of Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, said that while adopting healthy habits undoubtedly contributes to overall well-being, the extent to which these changes can extend life expectancy is a subject of ongoing research. “Individual results may vary due to genetic predisposition, underlying health conditions, and other factors,” he argued.

Nonetheless, he said that there are immense benefits of eating three meals a day without overeating, which helps maintain good health. “Maintaining an active lifestyle, focusing on cardio two to three times a week, exercising daily, and incorporating strength training into one’s routine will truly help,” said Dr Bajaj.

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According to the expert, a healthy lifestyle can decrease the likelihood of developing chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, hypertension, and certain cancers. Such habits also help in managing body weight, which is crucial for reducing the risk of obesity-related conditions and promoting overall well-being. Dr Bajaj added that a balanced diet rich in antioxidants and healthy fats can mitigate oxidative stress, a process that damages cells and contributes to aging and disease development.

“Early adoption of healthy habits is often encouraged as preventive measures tend to be more effective than corrective actions. However, positive changes made at any stage of life can yield benefits,” he concluded.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.