You need to embrace anxiety and approach it with lots of love: Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor recently revealed how she found it difficult to deal with anxiety issues, right after her mega-blockbuster movie Aashiqui 2. While doing her promotional round-ups for her latest release, she opened up about battling anxiety issues for over six years and how she has eventually graduated from ‘knowing nothing about it’ to ’embracing it with a lot of love’.

In an interview to Pinkvilla, she said, “I didn’t even know what was anxiety. We didn’t know it for a very long time. It just after Aashiqui 2 where I had these physical manifestations of anxiety. There’s this pain happening where there was no physiological diagnosis. We got so many tests done but there was nothing wrong with me in the doctor’s report. It’s bizarre because I kept thinking about why I was getting that pain. Then I kept asking myself why that is happening.”

The 32-year old actor said that after the release of Aashiqui 2 in 2013, she experienced pain which did not have any physiological diagnosis.

But now, she’s found the best way to deal with it, she adds, “Today, it’s something that I still deal with but it has become so much better than what it was. Also, somewhere you have to embrace it. You have to accept it as part of yourself and approach it with a lot of love. That made a big difference. Whether you have anxiety or not, you always need to understand who you are or what you stand for.”

What is anxiety?

American Psychological Association defines anxiety as an emotion characterised by feelings of tension, worried thoughts and physical changes like increased blood pressure. “People with anxiety disorders usually have recurring intrusive thoughts or concerns. They may avoid certain situations out of worry. They may also have physical symptoms such as sweating, trembling, dizziness or a rapid heartbeat”, it says.

A study, published in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, examined 319 young people aged 10 to 25 who had been diagnosed with separation, social, or general anxiety disorders. The researcher has suggested that regular mental health check-ups may be a better way to treat anxiety than the current model.