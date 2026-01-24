Should you take Vitamin B12 supplements on an empty stomach?

Vitamin B12 supplements are widely used for fatigue, nerve health, and deficiency-related concerns. However, with our fast-paced lifestyles and breakfast-skipping sprees, many people often pop supplements on an empty stomach. But is it safe? According to Dr Aravinda S N, Lead Consultant – Internal Medicine, Aster RV Hospital, vitamin B12 is one of the more flexible supplements when it comes to timing.

“Vitamin B12 can be consumed either with or without food, as the presence of food does not have a considerable effect on the absorption of the vitamin,” he explains. Since B12 is a water-soluble vitamin, it does not depend heavily on other nutrients in food for absorption. In fact, in certain forms, taking it on an empty stomach may work slightly faster. “By consuming it on an empty stomach, its effect may be slightly accelerated, mainly for chewable or sublingual tablets,” says Dr Aravinda. This is because there is no competition from other nutrients during digestion.