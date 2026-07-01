Why you should think twice before bathing during a thunderstorm

It might sound like something your grandmother would warn you about, but avoiding a shower during a thunderstorm is actually solid advice—and not just an old superstition. Modern science backs it up, and doctors say it’s better to be safe than sorry.

One such expert, Dr Narander Singla, Lead Consultant in Internal Medicine at CK Birla Hospital in Delhi, explains why showering during a thunderstorm could be dangerous.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Yes, lightning can travel through your pipes

When we think about lightning, we usually imagine it striking trees or tall buildings. But what most people don’t realise is that lightning can also find its way into homes through metal pipes and plumbing systems.