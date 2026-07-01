Why you should think twice before bathing during a thunderstorm

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It might sound like something your grandmother would warn you about, but avoiding a shower during a thunderstorm is actually solid advice—and not just an old superstition. Modern science backs it up, and doctors say it’s better to be safe than sorry.
One such expert, Dr Narander Singla, Lead Consultant in Internal Medicine at CK Birla Hospital in Delhi, explains why showering during a thunderstorm could be dangerous.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
When we think about lightning, we usually imagine it striking trees or tall buildings. But what most people don’t realise is that lightning can also find its way into homes through metal pipes and plumbing systems.
“Showering during a thunderstorm is generally not recommended due to the risk of lightning-related injuries,” says Dr Singla. That’s because plumbing, especially if it’s made of metal, can conduct electricity. Even plastic pipes, he explains, aren’t totally safe because lightning can travel through the water inside them.
So, if you use water—whether in the shower, washing your hands, or doing the dishes—you might be exposing yourself to a potential electric shock.
Though it may sound far-fetched, it has happened. And the consequences can be severe.
According to Dr Singla, “If someone is in contact with water at that moment, the electrical surge may cause serious injuries such as burns, nerve damage, or even cardiac arrest.” That means a lightning strike—even if it doesn’t hit your home directly—can still cause harm if you’re in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Several such cases have been reported globally, and organisations like the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also warn against using plumbing during storms.
The best thing you can do is simple: wait until the storm passes. Dr Singla advises, “To stay safe, it is best to wait until the thunderstorm has completely passed before using showers, sinks, or any water-related appliances.”
This doesn’t mean you have to avoid water all day—pause for a little while until you’re sure the storm is gone. Most thunderstorms don’t last that long, and holding off on your shower could prevent a serious injury.
“Delaying these activities by just a short time can significantly reduce the risk of injury,” Dr Singla adds. It’s a small inconvenience for a potentially life-saving decision.
So the next time thunder rolls and lightning flashes, skip the shower—and maybe enjoy a book, a warm cup of tea, or relax until the sky clears. It’s an easy way to stay safe and sound.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.