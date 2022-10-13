Why you must consume soya ‘with caution’

Soya, known to be a rich source of protein for vegetarians, has long been consumed for its nutritional content and versatility. “Soybeans not only have high protein content but are also a rich source of fibre, antioxidants, Omega-3 fatty acids, phytoestrogens, saturated fats, and other elements the body needs,” Dr Archana Sukumaran, an Ayurveda doctor (BAMS) at Kerala Ayurveda, told indianexpress.com. But the expert was quick to add that this species of legume is also, often, embroiled in a “nutritional controversy” for various reasons. Agreed Dr Dimple Jangda, also an Ayurveda expert, adding that soya is not as healthy and should be replaced with healthier alternatives. But what is it about soya that makes experts suggest to consume it with caution?

Sharing why soya consumption is contested, Dr Archana listed the following reasons:

Estrogen-resembling effect: It is believed that soy isoflavones, a chemical compound present in the bean, imitate the feminine hormone estrogen. “Soy isoflavones resemble estrogen in structure and have a weaker but marginally different impact than estrogen. However, they might show escalated effects of the same hormone on the body,” said Dr Archana, to which Dr Dimple added that these isoflavones “promote the growth of some cancer cells and mess with thyroid function, too.”

Cancer risk: “Some findings suggest that soy isoflavones may increase the risk of endometrial or breast cancer or the possibility of getting these anomalies. But the majority of research shows no adverse effects. In rare circumstances, they might even provide some defense against particular malignancies. But one must always exercise caution” added Dr Archana.

Impact on thyroid activity: Many animal and test tube studies indicate that some soy-derived chemicals may impair thyroid gland function. “However, research on humans indicates little to no adverse effects, particularly in those with normal thyroid function,” she revealed.

Thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland, a small organ, located in the front of the neck. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland, a small organ, located in the front of the neck. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Genetically modified crop: Generally, soybeans are genetically modified (GMO), which tend to have more significant herbicide residues and fewer nutrients than regular or organic soy. “It is necessary to have more studies on the long-term health implications of GMO soy,” the expert stressed.

Antinutrients or nutritional quality: Compounds in soybeans may make it harder for the body to absorb the vitamins and minerals they contain. Reducing these antinutrient levels in soy can be accomplished through cooking, sprouting, fermenting, and soaking, she suggested.

Maladies of digestion: According to animal research, soy’s antinutrients may weaken the gut’s protective barrier, leading to inflammation and digestive problems, said Dr Archana adding that there is a need for more research on humans to support this claim.

What does Ayurveda say about the consumption of soya?

According to Dr Archana, soy was not traditionally included in the ayurvedic diet since it is a very difficult protein to digest. “Some Ayurveda physicians are vehemently opposed to soy, which is why it was rarely employed as a medicine. Also, it has rajasic (stimulating ragas factor of the mind) or stimulating action. Also, soy has been regarded as draining and taxing on energy,” added Dr Archana.

Dr Dimple echoed the same views and wrote that Ayurveda does not recommend even fermented soya. “Soy protein isolates have more anti-nutrients than nutrients because of the processing it goes through. Various vitamins and minerals get lost and instead, chemicals get introduced into your body,” her Instagram post read.

Sharing her personal experience from when she was put on a high soya milk diet for the first time with no other variations in her diet, Dr Dimple said: “Within three months, my body started to slow down, demonstrating heavy kapha imbalances (accumulation of mucus, low metabolism, clotting in muscles/formation of tumours). I had developed a severe sinus infection and had to undergo painful surgery just to be able to breathe. Also, I developed large fibroids for which I am undergoing ayurvedic medicines and yoga therapy to help dissolve them naturally,” she revealed.

So should soya be replaced with other foods?

Dr Dimple suggested replacing soya with “superfood chickpeas“. “It is a good source of protein, carbohydrate, good fats, fibre, and is loaded with amino acids,” she said in the video. According to her, chickpeas have significant amounts of all the essential amino acids except sulfur-containing amino acids, which can be sourced from cereals, beans, peas, nuts, and seeds.

Also, it is a good source of vitamins and minerals such as vitamins A, E, B6, and C, magnesium, calcium, potassium, iron, and folate. “It contains choline which helps the brain and nervous system run smoothly,” she added.

Dr Archana suggested consuming canola meal. “Oilseed meal, the material left after oil extraction, has tremendous potential to wholly or partially replace soybean meal. Particularly rich in protein, canola meal has an amino acid profile and protein quality comparable to soybean meal,” she told indianexpress.com.

