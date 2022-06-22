scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Should you not consume fruits after 2pm? Here’s what a nutritionist says

"There are many myths surrounding the best times to eat a mango and other fruits," said nutritionist Mohita Gupta on Instagram

New Delhi
June 22, 2022 7:00:24 pm
fruitsShould you consume fruits at night? (Source: Pixabay)

Fruits are a powerhouse of nutrients and an essential component of a healthy diet. But there are many ‘myths’ around the right time to have fruits. While some suggest avoiding fruits at night, others steer away from having them as the first thing in the morning.

So, is there a correct time to have fruits to reap maximum benefits? Here’s what nutritionist Mohita Gupta suggests.

“Some say don’t eat mangoes after 2 pm. Some say after 4. Everyone seems to have their theory. Some say it leads to weight gain. Some say it causes indigestion. Some are even bold enough to say that it causes high blood sugar and diabetes. None of these claims is true,” she says in an Instagram post.

Why should you have fruits?

Apart from being a great source of fibre, fruits contain essential nutrients like potassium, dietary fibre, vitamin C, and folate.

What is the best time to eat fruits?

“There are many myths surrounding the best times to eat a mango and other fruits, but there is little scientific evidence to back them up. Fruits don’t double in calories or become toxic at night. Stop fearing them,” she advised.

“Fruits provide the body with many beneficial nutrients and fibre. They are an essential part of a healthy diet,” said Gupta.

What time should you have fruits at?

“Eating fruit is a good idea at any time of the day. However, I’d recommend you to avoid fruits or any food within 3 hours of bedtime so you can get restful sleep,” said Gupta.

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

