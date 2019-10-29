Should you consume the banana peel? Find out here

Let’s admit it, the thought of eating the banana peel makes us feel queasy. That’s because we have always viewed the peel as a by-product of the fruit. After eating the banana, we toss the peel in the dustbin, unaware of its many magical properties. The bigger question, then, remains: should we be eating the peel?

Advertising

ALSO READ | Beauty tips: Amazing ways banana can benefit your skin and hair

Peeling open the facts

Not many people know that the peel makes up about 35 per cent of the fruit. And, by using it, you are not only minimising food waste, but also bringing in some vitamins and minerals to your diet. The peel is also rich in other key nutrients like potassium, dietary fibre and essential amino acids — all of which are known to boost heart health, stabilise the blood sugar levels, protect and strengthen the bones, and reduce the risk of kidney stones.

Experts say that the peel also helps treat adult acne, and does other kinds of wonders on the skin.

How to eat it

Advertising

If you decide to give it a try, make sure you pick a ripe banana, as the peel will be thinner and sweeter. Skin and wash it, and then put it in the blender to make a smoothie of it. Alternatively, you can also bake, boil or fry the peel. This will help in softening its texture.

ALSO READ | Foods to consume if you wake up feeling tired in the morning

The downside

Like everything, this one, too, has a catch: the use of pesticides. While it doesn’t affect the fruit as much, it definitely does affect the peel. The exposure to pesticide could up the risk of cancer, diabetes, dementia, high BP, autism, among others.

If at all you choose to consume the peel, look for organic bananas.