Health alert: Nutritionist shares the ‘truth about eating mangoes’

The summer season is here and so is our favourite fruit – mango! Rightly called the ‘king of fruits’, mangoes are loved by all for their rich, sweet and juicy flavour. People love to eat it in all its varieties and forms as mangoes are not just delicious but also packed with many health benefits.

Experts suggest consuming seasonal fruits and vegetables is a must, especially during the summer season when we tend to get dehydrated. Does that mean we can consume mangoes in abundance during summer? Perhaps, not! According to nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, we must be mindful of what we consume according to our health conditions, including mangoes.

“Who doesn’t love mangoes in the summer! But adjusting your diet to your health is the key to loving food and keeping your health in check,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anjali Mukerjee (@anjalimukerjee)

“If you are diabetic, have high uric acid levels, high triglycerides, or if you are overweight, consuming mangoes in abundance may not be the best idea,” the nutritionist said.

Explaining further, she added, “Mangoes are sweet and contribute to raising your blood sugar levels. Additionally, in India, we have a very specific condition called non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. It happens because we consume too many carbs. So, when you consume a lot of mangoes, the fructose will not only raise your blood sugar but also the uric acid levels, causing problems with your liver.”

ALSO READ | Simple ways to beat the summer heat and its ill effects

Therefore, you cannot indiscriminately consume mangoes, she explained.

However, “if you are physically active, have your weight under control and taking a lot of antioxidants, you can surely eat a lot of mangoes,” Mukerjee concluded.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!