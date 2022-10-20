Oral health: Does the material and shape of your tongue cleaner make a difference?

Oral health is as essential as physical health for one’s overall well-being. This is why experts advise taking utmost care of oral hygiene by visiting a dentist at regular intervals, getting treatment for any underlying issues, or cavities, and brushing twice a day with a soft-bristled toothbrush. However, experts point out that good oral health is not just about keeping your teeth clean, your tongue needs an equal amount of TLC. But, are you paying enough attention to its health?

Taking to Instagram, lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho wrote a lengthy post about the humble tongue cleaner and the essential role it plays in helping maintain oral health. “A simple tongue cleaner/scraper…carry it when I travel, use it when I’m home…I use a copper one…I like it,” he wrote. Highlighting the importance of using a tongue cleaner for “holistic” health, Luke added that it is a must-have oral care product.

Writing about the benefits of a tongue cleaner, Luke informed that scraping the tongue can remove harmful bacteria that inflame gums, as well as prevent cavities. Also, a tongue cleaner helps get rid of bad breath. “Many times, bad breath is caused due to poor gut health too,” Luke pointed out.

Further, Luke also encouraged patients with Covid — who lost their sense of taste — to use tongue cleaner. “For many, it worked really well,” he said in the post.

Agreed Dr Diksha Tahilramani Batra, a dentist, and said that using a tongue cleaner “improves the ability to taste as the tongue is covered by taste buds which are the areas that get coated with food deposits thus dulling the taste sensation.”

However, Luke warned to go easy with the cleaner and to not “scrape too hard or it will damage your taste buds temporarily.” Adding, Dr Diksha said: “Stop as soon as you see the pink surface of the tongue.”

The dentist further shared that material of the tongue cleaner does not matter much “but steel, plastic, and copper tongue cleaners in the shape of a horseshoe are popular as they are easy to use and take out maximum deposit from the tongue.” Further, she suggested that the bristles of your toothbrush or the silicon pad at the back of the brush can also purpose of a tongue cleaner.

