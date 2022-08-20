Should we take painkillers during menstruation?

For many women, the menstruation cycle is accompanied with painful cramps which not only affect day-to-day activities but can be really difficult to bear. In such a situation, women may consider taking a painkiller to ease the pain, but is it safe to take the pills?
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
There is so much confusion around taking painkillers during the periods, but Dr Tanaya, a doctor, said that it is okay to take pills during menses. “It is totally okay to take painkillers if you get pain because of period cramps. Taking these painkillers will not make you infertile or harm your uterus. Periods are a difficult time and it’s important to keep yourself comfortable,” she wrote in her Instagram post.
Agreeing with her, Dr Suman Lal, Associate Director- Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Max Hospital said, “one mild painkiller with a gap of 12 hours can be taken during period pain.”
Explaining the reason behind the period pain, Dr Tanaya wrote that it occurs because your body secretes substances called ‘prostaglandins’ that help squeeze your uterus to get the period blood out.
View this post on Instagram
According to her, most period painkillers (like Meftal Spas) work by relaxing the uterus, so it does not squeeze itself that hard which eases pain. However, regular painkillers (like aspirin, diclofenac, ibuprofen) work by indirectly reducing prostaglandin activity, so the squeezing action is reduced and you are not in pain.
Dr Tanaya warned against overdose on the pills. “Do not consume more than one every eight hours. Excessive consumption of painkillers can harm your kidneys and your stomach, but one or two painkillers every other month are not enough to cause that damage in an average person,” she explained. “And if your pain is not eased even after taking painkillers, or you are in extreme pain, please see a doctor. There could be an underlying condition that needs investigation,” she added.
During the menstruation cycle, we might feel lazy. Dr Suman suggested a few ways which can help relieve pain. “In addition to using heat and consuming peppermint tea, you can also lessen cramping by avoiding particular foods such as fried meals, milk and other dairy products, fatty foods, and caffeine.
“ Applying heat to your back or abdomen can help ease your pain since heat can relax the muscles responsible for cramping. Period discomfort can be significantly reduced by using a heating pad or taking a warm bath,” Dr Suman elaborated.
Also, she suggested doing exercise as it encourages the body’s natural production of endorphins, which work to reduce pain perception.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy: ‘Our lives are forever changed’
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
‘Am I right, doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating
Nyauchi snares Rahul, India one down
Named 'Antim' as family didn't want more daughters, she is now India's first U20 female world champion
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Justice done can quickly be undone if people don’t have right discourse: Justice Chandrachud
Mark Zuckerberg announces ‘major graphic updates’ after being mocked for his own VR Avatar
Shaheen Shah Afridi ruled out of Asia Cup with injury
SpiceJet Durgapur flight incident: DGCA suspends licence of pilot for 6 months
DU Admissions: Varsity to soon launch application process for undergraduate courses
Russia is China’s top oil supplier for 3rd month in July
Should we take painkillers during menstruation?
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy: ‘Our lives are forever changed’
CBI court rejects TMC leader’s bail plea, extends custody till Aug 24
‘People from Pakistan welcome me with lot of love’: Boman Irani on his fan base in the neighbouring country
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan accuses Centre of ‘squeezing’ state financially
Know Your City: Shinde Chhatri, resting place of great Maratha Mahadji Shinde hidden in a Pune suburb